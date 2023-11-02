If LA Knight wins, one of Roman Reigns' old rivals might have to play a part at WWE Crown Jewel

On November 4, LA Knight will face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in the biggest match of his career so far. The Megastar has enjoyed an unprecedented rise to the main-event scene over the last 12 months, with limited help along the way.

Realistically, if Knight caps off this incredible year by capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he is likely to need a rare helping hand. Reigns, WWE's longest-tenured title holder since Hulk Hogan in 1988, wins matches by any method necessary, which usually means interference from The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa, Reigns' most competent and reliable ally, is set to compete at the same event in Saudi Arabia. The presence of Sikoa on the show is good news for The Tribal Chief, who will almost certainly require assistance from his cousin at some stage. The bad news, however, is that Sikoa's opponent is John Cena – one of Reigns' fiercest rivals.

Cena joined forces with Knight to defeat Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane on October 7. It looked as though the storyline could lead to a match between the fan favorites, but they now seem to be on the same page.

If Reigns enters his next title defense with Jimmy Uso, Sikoa, and special counsel Paul Heyman by his side, nobody will view Knight as a viable conqueror. Now throw Cena into the mix, and there's a realistic possibility that he could counter The Bloodline's threat and contribute toward a monumental upset.

Why John Cena has a reason to help LA Knight

At the age of 46, John Cena's WWE mission is simple. The 16-time world champion has accomplished almost everything in the wrestling business. Now he focuses on sharing the spotlight with WWE's next crop of stars, from Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

From a storyline perspective, Cena has plenty of reasons to help anyone Roman Reigns is facing. The two have traded heated words many times over the years. They even went one-on-one at No Mercy 2017 and SummerSlam 2021, with Reigns winning both times.

Critics could argue that, even with Cena's help, LA Knight is too old to win WWE's top title. Many wrestlers start to reduce the number of dates on their schedule at the age of 41, not add to them.

Knight has never done things the conventional way, though, and that's something Cena clearly respects heading into Crown Jewel.

How do you rate LA Knight's chances of dethroning Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think