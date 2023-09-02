John Cena gives his honest opinion on LA Knight

John Cena has shared his thoughts on LA Knight, and what he thinks about the SmackDown star.

The Megastar is one of the most popular names in the entire company right now. He gets a huge reaction whenever he shows up in an arena, and the fans love repeating his catchphrases. The 16-time world champion is way too familiar with getting big pops, seeing as he's one of the biggest stars in wrestling history.

Speaking to Cathy Kelly, in a backstage segment on SmackDown, John Cena stated that he has a lot of respect for LA Knight, as he doesn't give up and isn't afraid to be who he is.

"[I have] a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never giving up? I have it on a shirt and I try to live it every day. He walks that talk and he does it with his own style and he’s not afraid to be who he is in here [in his heart]. And speaking from someone who started as the Doctor of Thuganomics, I have a lot of respect for that," said Cena. [2:17-2:40]

John Cena says he's grateful to the WWE Universe

The 16-time world champion is one of the most beloved superstars of all time, and the reaction he gets whenever he shows up proves that. He's been a babyface for a long time, but he's still incredibly over.

Cena stated that he's thankful to the fans for allowing him to return to WWE, as it if weren't for them and their caring, he would have never been able to come back.

"The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I've been able to focus on what's now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying 'Never give up,' and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying 'thank you' to the people that make this special. Without them and them caring, I don't get to come back," he said. (H/T Fightful)

John Cena's last match was at WrestleMania 39, where he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the US Title. He will make his in-ring return at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India.

