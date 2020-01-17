If rumors are true, what would Edge's return mean for WWE?

Could Edge be making his return to WWE?

Superstar returns are some of the most hyped factors in the pro-wrestling industry. Often, the rumors float at their highest frequency leading up to the Royal Rumble each year. Whether it is a full-fledged superstar return or just a one-off being put up for the WWE Universe by their beloved superstars, just about every Royal Rumble match bears witness to something big - many times being the return of a Superstar. This year seems to be no different with speculation and rumors of returns. One of the rumors that has been doing rounds for quite a while is the return of the 11-time world champion Edge. While we will have to wait and see if the Rated-R Superstar steps back into a ring again, there's always time for speculation.

Rumors have been buzzing about Edge's return at Royal Rumble 2020

One of the major questions that arise with Edge's return to WWE is whether he would choose the red or the blue brand. While Edge has had quite the history on RAW with feuds against his biggest career-rival John Cena and the man whose fiancee he stole, Matt Hardy, he is quite the legend on SmackDown as well. Edge was part of the legendary 'SmackDown Six' wrestlers on the blue brand in 2002 and early 2003. He also won the World Heavyweight Championship and had classic feuds with The Undertaker and Batista. While most of his contemporaries are past their prime, if his body is up for it, Edge could still have a few good years left in him. It would be interesting to see how WWE books him and places him among the current roster.

If Edge actually does turn up at the Royal Rumble, it would be a momentous occasion. While one-night returns in the match are pretty common, and the WWE Universe would be grateful for even just one more glimpse of him in the ring, many are hoping to see a full-fledged last run with the company. Not only would the WWE Universe be ecstatic, but it would also give the company a chance to put the decorated Superstar in dream scenarios with some of the men on the current roster that weren't around before Edge retired in 2011. If he can and wants to become the Rated-R Superstar for one more stretch of time, it would be a treat for all -- wrestlers and fans alike.