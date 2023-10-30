If The Rock faces Roman Reigns, there's only one obvious opponent for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

In recent months, Cody Rhodes and The Rock have stood out as Roman Reigns' two most realistic WrestleMania 40 opponents. Rhodes remains the overwhelming favorite to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion one day. However, recent developments suggest The American Nightmare might have to wait a while longer before he gets to "finish the story."

The Rock has repeatedly said he would like to face Reigns, his real-life cousin, in a first-time-ever match. On September 15, the Hollywood megastar freed up time in his busy schedule to show up on SmackDown. His first WWE appearance in almost four years fueled speculation about a possible encounter with Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7, 2024.

If the box-office bout takes place next year, Rhodes will need a fresh rival on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Several younger talents would benefit from working with the RAW star at WWE's biggest annual event, but Randy Orton would make the most sense.

Orton is the man who helped take Rhodes' career to the next level when they joined forces in the Legacy faction in 2008. More than a decade on, a renewal of their late 2000s story would provide WWE with another marquee match on the WrestleMania 40 card.

The Viper has not competed since May 2022 due to a serious back injury. Despite being advised to retire, he reportedly plans to return to the ring in the near future.

Why Randy Orton is the perfect opponent for Cody Rhodes

Let's assume WWE saves Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for a later date, possibly SummerSlam 2024 or WrestleMania 41. In that scenario, Rhodes would be faced with the difficult task of maintaining his status as one of the company's top babyfaces for another 12-18 months. The 38-year-old gradually lost the fanbase during his time in AEW, and that's something WWE cannot afford to let happen.

Fortunately, with Randy Orton reportedly returning, WWE has a ready-made solution to the problem. Orton is one of the few superstars who can make fans feel whatever he wants. If he needs fans to cheer for him, he'll destroy opponents on the microphone and land a few crowd-popping RKOs. If he wants to receive boos, he'll Punt Kick a top guy or drive a screwdriver through someone's earlobe.

The experienced Orton elicits strong reactions regardless of his status as a babyface or heel, which is a skill hardly anyone else in WWE possesses. Brock Lesnar turned heel after WrestleMania 39 to help cement Cody Rhodes' status as a fan favorite. Perhaps Orton could do the same to bridge the gap before Reigns vs. Rhodes II.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage