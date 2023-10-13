Randy Orton has been missing from WWE programming for a long time, but according to a new report, that could change soon.

The Viper has been certified as an icon of the professional wrestling industry but has been keeping away from it for a while now. Orton's last appearance in WWE came back in May of last year as he took on The Usos, alongside his partner Matt Riddle, in a tag team title unification match. The duo unfortunately lost the battle and were later attacked by each member of The Bloodline, who took Orton out and wrote him off of TV.

The reason later revealed behind Randy Orton's hiatus from WWE was a severe back injury that he had been dealing with for some time. Ever since then, there have been many rumors of his return and even fear from the fans of him hanging up his boots forever after his father, Bob Orton Jr., revealed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that his doctors had told him to retire from in-ring action.

A new report from Ringside News has now provided some positive news surrounding Randy Orton's return to WWE for the fans. The report states that Orton's name has been mentioned several times in creative discussions, and the internal word on his return to the company is "soon."

WWE Legend praised Randy Orton as the "best he's ever seen"

Randy Orton is justifiably praised as one of the best wrestling talents of his generation. The Viper has entertained fans through his sinister character work and skill on the mic and in the ring consistently for two decades.

WWE Legend Road Dogg recently discussed his first-ever meeting with Orton a long time ago on the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast. The former D-Generation X member has worked for the company for several years behind the scenes in various roles, such as the Vice President of Live Events, and even had been involved as a SmackDown lead creative writer.

Road Dogg recalled being amazed as he watched a young Randy Orton perform and highly praised him in their meeting as the best he'd ever seen.

"I told Randy Orton right to his face [the] first time I ever met him, 'You're the best I've ever seen at this.' What I was talking about was TV wrestling, working the cameras, working his facials, working his entrance. Everything is contemplated and executed with television perfection in mind, and very rarely does he come up short." [43:34 – 44:01]

