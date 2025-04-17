If The Rock shows up at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes must bring WWE legend as his backup

WrestleMania 41 is just hours away. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is preparing for the toughest fight of his life as he stands alone in front of 16-time champion John Cena, with an entirely new evil persona and The Rock by his side.

Things are bound to get chaotic, and it’s almost confirmed that The Final Boss will be in John Cena’s corner alongside Travis Scott, just like in the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where Cena joined forces with The Rock and turned heel, attacking The American Nightmare.

The Rock and John Cena as a team are a force to be reckoned with. To counter them, Cody Rhodes needs backup. The American Nightmare could call Cena’s ghost from the past and his mentor, the legendary Randy Orton, to aid him against The Final Boss and Travis Scott, while he takes care of The Franchise Player to even the odds.

Orton is actively looking for a WrestleMania 41 opponent, as his match against Kevin Owens fell off the 'Mania card when KO pulled out with a legitimate neck injury. However, if The Legend Killer fails to get a replacement, he will be left with nothing and may step into Rhodes' corner for the main event this Sunday.

Additionally, it could set up Cena vs. Orton for Backlash 2025, as the Apex Predator is the cover superstar for the upcoming premium live event after 'Mania.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Randy Orton could face a top WWE executive at WrestleMania

The Apex Predator’s 'Mania status is in jeopardy, with Kevin Owens out of commission. If Orton competes at WrestleMania, it will mark his 20th appearance at The Show of Shows. The Legend Killer has warned General Manager Nick Aldis to get him a 'Mania match or they will face consequences.

All hints point to a potential match-up between Nick Aldis and Randy Orton. He could step in to clash with the 14-time champion after failing to get a replacement.

The top executive had an impressive pro wrestling career before joining WWE, and the Stamford-based promotion always intended to use him as a wrestler. A match against Orton could be an ideal in-ring debut for Aldis.

It will be interesting to see how WWE utilizes Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Will he stand up for his buddy Cody Rhodes, or will he face a mystery opponent?

