If Vince McMahon comes back to WWE, please don't let this be the way! (Exclusive)

With the recent chatter about Vince McMahon planning to return to WWE after ousting himself due to a major scandal, I had a dream that I hope is not a divine psychic message about how a comeback may occur.

It's nothing but a major frightening scenario if this does happen. Don't shrug it off because when Vince McMahon wants something to happen, he will stop at nothing — nothing — to see that it takes place and screams out, "I did my way — and here I am — back where I belong! I rule!"

I classify this as a nightmare. First of all, this does not see him back behind his Chief Executive Officer's desk. No. I am sure he would like that title back, but this one is much more out there. Okay, I'll stop keeping you in suspense. Here's the scenario of my dark nightmare:

After a long series of virtual meetings with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, Vince was cleared to come backstage at the Royal Rumble 2023. He is told this is to be a social visit and nothing more. He's happy to accept that, and a contract is sent to him, with that being the terms of the agreement.

It's Rumble night. Vince McMahon is decked out in his usual suit and tie. He smiles as he works the hallways and catering, acting like a happy politician running for office. Everyone seems glad to see him as they all knew he would be there. Triple H made sure of it in the production meeting hours before VKM would arrive.

#WWE #VinceMcMahon has told some people that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. #WWE Raw #VinceMcMahon has told some people that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed.#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/tLgz14mrEu

As the early part of the show was finalized — knowing VKM's tactic of always wanting more after he gets something- he starts to tease Triple H to let him go out and open the show, telling the fans to enjoy the night and come right back. It's shot down immediately. No chance in hell, right?

My nightmare worsens as the Men's Rumble is about to start, and Vince McMahon breaks through everyone near the entrance without music or a microphone appearing. The capacity crowd goes into a frenzy. He asks for a microphone, and because this is live on Peacock and the WWE Network in parts of the world, the mic-man has to give in.

He welcomed the crowd as they are chanting "welcome back" over and over. It's deafening! There is no turning back as he announces, "I have signed to enter the Royal Rumble tonight!" The building rocks like an earthquake has taken place. Well, it has!

He comes back up the ramp, and WWE executives and wrestlers are standing there stunned as he tells Triple H, "You'd better find a spot for me, Paul.'" Triple H tells him, "We can sue you for this, Vince." He responds with, "Join the club, Paul. Get in line!"

So here is the finish, as I can't recall the whole nightmare. The two referees for the night are Charles Robinson and the special guest referee, the legendary Bret "The Hitman" Hart! (You already may see where this is going).

Yes, Vince McMahon gets through 29 competitors. He is physically exhausted. Finally, he pulls out a pair of brass knuckles and tosses Bobby Lashley over the top ropes — but not before hitting him in the groin with the knucks.

Referee Robinson declares Vince McMahon the winner, but he does not see him use the brass knuckles. Guest referee Bret Hart informs Robinson of the severe infraction of the rules. Lashley returns to the ring as McMahon pleads his case with Robinson in the ring and with referee Hart outside the ring.

The two referees confer at ringside and decide Bobby Lashley is the winner!

Vince McMahon goes near the ropes where the referees are right below him, and he's going ballistic! Finally, in total disgust, he spits a huge, slimy spitball directly in Bret's face!

Welcome to the "Royal Rumble Screw Job," as it will become known!

Yes, Triple H told Vince he would win but then told Bret what really should happen!

Amazing nightmare, but — what if Vince McMahon does come back in the Royal Rumble? Hmmm. It's never out of the question when he really wants something bad enough!

