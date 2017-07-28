Imagining 10 WWE Superstars with beards

What if John Cena, Goldust, Dolph Ziggler and other WWE Superstars had beards? Check out these funny PhotoShop edits!

Now we know what Vince McMahon would start to look like if he went the eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes route.

In particular with pop culture bringing beards back into fashion with shows like Game of Thrones, this trend has increased to the point where nearly every single Superstar in WWE sports some kind of facial hair.

Former WWE Superstars Bad News Barrett and Damien Sandow grew their beards out and it gave them some extra clout, while the members of The Wyatt Family pretty much made it a necessity for their cult members to have as much (or more) hair on their chins than on their heads.

Whether it's a guy like Sheamus changing it up every now and then to something more traditional like Rusev's, almost everybody has a beard in 2017.

However, there are a select few that are either rocking just stubble or clean-shaven faces, so we thought it would be funny to see what they would look like with some beards.

Check them out and tell us who you think should actually grow their facial hair out based off the pictures!