Damian Priest makes a big revelation to the other Judgment Day members on WWE RAW except Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest has revealed something to the rest of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week during a backstage segment after Rhea Ripley left.

Despite being the top faction on the red brand, they're dealing with many things right now, including R-Truth, who believes that he's a member of the group. He even started selling Judgment Day t-shirts with his name on them. The Archer of Infamy confronted him about it backstage, but after the former 24/7 Champion handed him a stack of cash, he encouraged the latter to keep selling the shirts.

Later, during the show, Damian Priest met the rest of the crew. As he was entering their lair, Rhea Ripley was leaving. She was heading to the ring to address the women's division.

JD McDonagh wanted to know when they will finally handle R-Truth, and Priest told him to focus more on what happened during the show so it doesn't happen again, referring to his and Dominik's loss to DIY.

McDonagh then asked what Truth brings to the crew. Priest pulled out the stack of cash and revealed that the WWE veteran had earned money for them.

He then told the rest to find R-Truth to get their cut. JD McDonagh asked if he'd get a cut, but Priest said he wasn't sure, as the former's name wasn't on the t-shirt.

