Impact News: Impact Wrestling star Thomas "Bram" Wrestle badly injured at a show in Italy

Thomas Latimer, also known as Bram, was injured at an independent event.

What’s the story?

According to a Tweet by Impact Wrestling Superstar Nick “Magnus” Aldis, Bram, who is also an Impact star, was "badly" injured in Rome last night during a wrestling match for an independent promotion. The Tweet can be seen below:

Tom (Bram) was injured last night in Rome. He unfortunately won't be able to appear tonight in Plymouth... He's a warrior & will be ok. pic.twitter.com/nOFkmlgpkm — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 25, 2017

Magnus clarified that even though Bram had to undergo surgery, he was going to be alright and that more details would be revealed by Bram himself.

In case you didn’t know...

Bram (real name Thomas Latimer) is a British professional wrestler. Prior to joining Impact Wrestling, he was a part of WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling and later, NXT, where he was known as Kenneth Cameron. He was released by the WWE in November 2012 following legal battles after being charged with physically assaulting a police officer.

He would then go on to debut as “Bram” on Impact Wrestling in 2014 and has been with the promotion ever since.

The heart of the matter

Bram was in Rome, Italy to participate in a European Pro Wrestling (EPW) event. He was slated to take on Jimmy Havoc in an Extreme Rules match, as per an announcement made by him on Twitter.

Although the circumstances surrounding his injury are presently unclear, Magnus stated that Bram had to undergo surgery. A later Tweet posted by fellow Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards showed Bram giving the double thumbs up from a hospital bed. The Tweet can be seen below:

Our boy @Thomas_Latimer_ is recovering nicely. Just look how happy he is. There is some sad news tho, he lost his hair tie. RT and share pic.twitter.com/28emw7326u — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) June 25, 2017

Bram himself hasn’t posted any updates on social media about the situation as of yet.

What’s next?

Bram was supposed to appear in the “Pride in Plymouth” event on 25th June 2017 but couldn’t make the appearance due to this injury and surgery. Bram is the Heavyweight Champion of the promotion and him not appearing took away one of the main draws of the event.

Other wrestlers that had been booked on the card included Moose and Magnus.

Author’s take

Professional Wrestling is neither easy nor is it safe. Injuries can happen at any time, which is why it is important for fans to recognise and understand the dangers of the business. Wrestlers put themselves through a lot when they step inside the squared circle, and especially when the stipulations call for Extreme Rules, as was the case with Bram.

Regardless, I would like to wish Bram a speedy recovery and I hope that to see him back in action soon!

