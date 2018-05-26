Impact News: Joe Hendry is on his way to Impact Wrestling

And The Prestigious One is bringing his custom music too...

Joe Hendry has already faced an Olympic gold medallist in the squared circle

What's the story?

Well, if anyone has witnessed Joe Hendry live, they'll know how huge this news is for both the Prestigious One and Impact Wrestling.

Fresh off of receiving a standing ovation 24 hours ago in a Ring of Honor ring, the Commonwealth Games Team Scotland athlete has now signed a deal that will see him debut for Impact Wrestling very soon!

In case you didn't know...

Joe Hendry is probably best known for his time in ICW and WCPW, having faced Kurt Angle in the latter and even defeated Alberto El Patron, AKA Alberto Del Rio.

In fact, eagle-eyed WWE viewers may even recognise The Prestigious One as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds or even from a segment with Rusev.

Hendry appeared on Raw with Rusev and Lana

Insane Championship Wrestling fans, however, will know of Joe Hendry for his parody entrances, which have made the Edinburgh-born wrestler a viral sensation.

Hendry has been forging his way in the business for years, but just last night, the Prestigious One got a standing ovation in a Ring of Honor ring before teasing his big news earlier today.

The heart of the matter

Joe Hendry took to Twitter today to confirm that he, and his custom music, will soon be appearing in Impact Wrestling!

The Prestigious One Joe Hendry is coming to @IMPACTWRESTLING



Get your tickets for the most Prestigious debut in Impact Wrestling history on June 1st + 2nd: https://t.co/kc9lTygmDx pic.twitter.com/QptpaIXphY — Joe Hendry (@joeshendry) May 25, 2018

Impact is no stranger to Scottish talent with Drew McIntyre, AKA Drew Galloway, and Grado taking the promotion by storm in recent years. Now Hendry and Impact have confirmed that the star, formerly known as The Local Hero, is on his way!

Making his IMPACT Wrestling debut at our June 1st and 2nd tapings in Windsor, ON - one of the UK's finest @joeshendry!



TICKETS: https://t.co/eRLzTohIbY pic.twitter.com/cSAN7pho5a — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 25, 2018

What's next?

Fans of Hendry and Impact won't have to wait too long to see the Edinburgh-born athlete as he will step inside the Impact ring on June 1st!

Author's take

Well, as a Scotsman and a massive ICW fan, this is incredible news! I'm a huge Joe Hendry fan and it's been great to see his rise in the business. His matches against Kurt Angle and Alberto El Patron were great and, well, he brings athleticism and entertainment in abundance every time he sets foot in the ring. This is very exciting news for Impact Wrestling!

