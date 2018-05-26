Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Impact News: Joe Hendry is on his way to Impact Wrestling

    And The Prestigious One is bringing his custom music too...

    Gary Cassidy
    ANALYST
    News 26 May 2018, 02:12 IST
    1.02K

    Joe
    Joe Hendry has already faced an Olympic gold medallist in the squared circle

    What's the story?

    Well, if anyone has witnessed Joe Hendry live, they'll know how huge this news is for both the Prestigious One and Impact Wrestling.

    Fresh off of receiving a standing ovation 24 hours ago in a Ring of Honor ring, the Commonwealth Games Team Scotland athlete has now signed a deal that will see him debut for Impact Wrestling very soon!

    In case you didn't know...

    Joe Hendry is probably best known for his time in ICW and WCPW, having faced Kurt Angle in the latter and even defeated Alberto El Patron, AKA Alberto Del Rio.

    In fact, eagle-eyed WWE viewers may even recognise The Prestigious One as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds or even from a segment with Rusev.


    qH
    Hendry appeared on Raw with Rusev and Lana

    Insane Championship Wrestling fans, however, will know of Joe Hendry for his parody entrances, which have made the Edinburgh-born wrestler a viral sensation.

    Hendry has been forging his way in the business for years, but just last night, the Prestigious One got a standing ovation in a Ring of Honor ring before teasing his big news earlier today.

    The heart of the matter

    Joe Hendry took to Twitter today to confirm that he, and his custom music, will soon be appearing in Impact Wrestling!

    Impact is no stranger to Scottish talent with Drew McIntyre, AKA Drew Galloway, and Grado taking the promotion by storm in recent years. Now Hendry and Impact have confirmed that the star, formerly known as The Local Hero, is on his way!


    What's next?

    Fans of Hendry and Impact won't have to wait too long to see the Edinburgh-born athlete as he will step inside the Impact ring on June 1st!

    Author's take

    Well, as a Scotsman and a massive ICW fan, this is incredible news! I'm a huge Joe Hendry fan and it's been great to see his rise in the business. His matches against Kurt Angle and Alberto El Patron were great and, well, he brings athleticism and entertainment in abundance every time he sets foot in the ring. This is very exciting news for Impact Wrestling!

    Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

    Impact Wrestling/ TNA
    Impact Wrestling: 10 best matches on PPV
    RELATED STORY
    Impact Wrestling News: Former Impact Wrestling star Jenna...
    RELATED STORY
    From the Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Impact Wrestling to...
    RELATED STORY
    Impact Wrestling: Scott D'Amore on Impact Wrestling...
    RELATED STORY
    10 Impact Wrestling decisions that they still regret
    RELATED STORY
    Impact Wrestling News: Tyrus departs Impact Wrestling...
    RELATED STORY
    SK Exclusive: Josh Mathews discusses the growth of Impact...
    RELATED STORY
    Impact Wrestling News: Alberto El Patrón explains...
    RELATED STORY
    Impact Wrestling News; Impact Wrestling garners highest...
    RELATED STORY
    Opinion: Why WWE will never purchase Impact Wrestling
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...