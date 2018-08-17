Impact News: Johnny Impact joins Brian Cage in the battle against Bullet Club on Chris Jericho Cruise

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 445 // 17 Aug 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Johnny Impact challenges the entire Bullet Club

What's the story?

John Morrison AKA Johnny Impact has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the entire Bullet Club to a match on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. He joins another Impact Wrestling star who challenged the group earlier this week.

In case you didn't know...

With Impact finally being added to Chris Jericho's Cruise, all kinds of challenges between Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling talent have been issued. However, a certain Machine, so far, had been left out of all the festivities, forcing his hand on the opportunity.

Brian Cage issued a challenge to any of the Bullet Club members a few days ago, claiming that he could take them all on without a partner. The X-Division Champion said he was sick and tired of the Bullet Club overshadowing everyone.

. @IMPACTWRESTLING's @MrGMSI_BCage is SICK and TIRED of hearing about the Bullet Club! How will he retaliate on board @IAmJericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea?! Book TODAY to find out: https://t.co/Sb1g2fWVVY pic.twitter.com/eKJp2W8IkW — Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) August 11, 2018

While the Machine said he didn't need any partners, it looks like his former Lucha Underground rival might be joining him in his quest to send the Bullet Club overboard.

The heart of the matter

Johnny Impact revealed on Twitter that he's also challenging all of Bullet Club to a match on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea.

Impact said that the only place to hold this match is in international waters on the Chris Jericho Cruise. However, unlike Brian Cage, he has welcomed anyone from Impact Wrestling to join him in his fight with Bullet Club.

What's next?

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea sets sail on October 27, with a round trip to the Bahamas and back, ending on October 31.

Johnny Impact joins LAX w/ Konnan, Sami Callihan, and Brian Cage as the only representatives from Impact Wrestling so far. However, with Cage and Johnny wanting to take on Bullet Club, it seems the two will need some more tag team partners.

Who will join Johnny Impact and Brian Cage in their war against the Bullet Club?