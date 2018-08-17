Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Impact News: Johnny Impact joins Brian Cage in the battle against Bullet Club on Chris Jericho Cruise

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
445   //    17 Aug 2018, 09:17 IST

J
Johnny Impact challenges the entire Bullet Club

What's the story?

John Morrison AKA Johnny Impact has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the entire Bullet Club to a match on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. He joins another Impact Wrestling star who challenged the group earlier this week.

In case you didn't know...

With Impact finally being added to Chris Jericho's Cruise, all kinds of challenges between Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling talent have been issued. However, a certain Machine, so far, had been left out of all the festivities, forcing his hand on the opportunity.

Brian Cage issued a challenge to any of the Bullet Club members a few days ago, claiming that he could take them all on without a partner. The X-Division Champion said he was sick and tired of the Bullet Club overshadowing everyone.


While the Machine said he didn't need any partners, it looks like his former Lucha Underground rival might be joining him in his quest to send the Bullet Club overboard.

The heart of the matter

Johnny Impact revealed on Twitter that he's also challenging all of Bullet Club to a match on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea.


Impact said that the only place to hold this match is in international waters on the Chris Jericho Cruise. However, unlike Brian Cage, he has welcomed anyone from Impact Wrestling to join him in his fight with Bullet Club.

What's next?

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea sets sail on October 27, with a round trip to the Bahamas and back, ending on October 31.

Johnny Impact joins LAX w/ Konnan, Sami Callihan, and Brian Cage as the only representatives from Impact Wrestling so far. However, with Cage and Johnny wanting to take on Bullet Club, it seems the two will need some more tag team partners.

Who will join Johnny Impact and Brian Cage in their war against the Bullet Club?

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
