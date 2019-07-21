Impact News: Kiera Hogan confirms relationship with former Impact Knockout

Hogan has posted the heartwarming story of her relationship online

What's the story?

Impact star Kiera Hogan has announced via Twitter that she's in a relationship with former Impact star Diamante, posting an incredibly heartwarming message alongside two photos of the pair.

In case you didn't know...

Kiera Hogan's most recent feud in Impact has been with Jordynne Grace. Hogan also wrestles under the moniker of Fire for Women of Wrestling.

Diamante was released from Impact Wrestling earlier this year but had previously been a member of LAX. Diamante has also wrestled in NXT, losing to Asuka under her real name of Priscilla Zuniga.

The heart of the matter...

Impact star Kiera Hogan took to Twitter over the past day to confirm her relationship with former Impact star Diamante, posting the caption "Pure Happiness" with two photos of the couple, and an incredibly heartfelt message:

When I'm with you, I act different. In a good way. I smile more and I laugh more. I don't have to pretend everything's ok when it's really not. With you, I can drop the fake smile and put on a real one. I don't feel hurt and alone when I'm with you. You're easy to talk to, you listen to me, you understand me. I don't have to worry about holding back with you. I don't feel self conscious. I don't ever feel insecure or sad, you show me that you really do care. With you it's not just an act. You bring out my best self and I really appreciate your company. With you I'm different. With you I'm happy. What I have with you, I don't want that with anyone else.

What's next?

You can catch Kiera Hogan weekly on Impact Wrestling - and we'll keep you updated with all the results and news of here at Sportskeeda.

We, here at Sportskeeda, would like to offer our congratulations to Kiera Hogan and Diamante, and wish them all the best for the future!