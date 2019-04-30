×
Impact News: New Champion provides injury update after being rushed to the hospital

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
342   //    30 Apr 2019, 06:44 IST

Brian Cage won the Championship at Rebellion
Brian Cage won the Championship at Rebellion

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling PPV Rebellion saw a huge change in the title picture yesterday night when Johnny Impact lost his title to Brian Cage.

However, the impact of the change of Championship in the match was something that would cause worry, as the new Champion was immediately taken to the hospital following the Impact PPV.

With rumours emerging that it could be serious, Brian Cage cleared the air when he appeared on SiriusXM Radio's Busted Open Radio show today.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Cage won the Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Championship when he was finally able to take the title off of Johnny Impact after a gruelling match. There was no rest for the weary, however.

Immediately after winning the title, while he was celebrating, he was interrupted by a former NJPW Superstar, Michael Elgin. Elgin took him down and even hit him with the Elgin Bomb, sending a clear message that he wanted to be a part of the Impact Wrestling Championship picture.

However, the next update was one that would worry the Impact faithful, as it emerged that Brian Cage had to be taken to the emergency room to treat unspecified injuries.

The heart of the matter

PW Insider reported that Brian Cage had to go to the emergency room due to extreme back pain after his match with Johnny Impact.

There, he was diagnosed wuth a bone bruise and an inflammation. Cage also revealed on the Busted Open Radio show that injury happened three minutes into his match with Johnny Impact, when he took a Spanish Fly from the entrance ramp to the floor.

Thankfully, Cage also revealed that he would not be spending any time off of television.

What's next?

It appears that Brian Cage could be defending his title next against Michael Elgin.

Tags:
Impact Wrestling Johnny Impact Brian Cage
