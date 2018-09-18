Impact News: Tag team star leaves company

Andrew Everett has confirmed that he has recently departed from Impact Wrestling. He tweeted to his gratefulness to Impact Wrestling and stated that he was looking forward to testing free agency now.

Earlier today I was granted my release from IMPACT wrestling. I had great times with the company, and I'm grateful for the opportunities that I received while under contract. At this moment, I feel that I need to test the waters in free agency... — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) September 18, 2018

allowing myself find a new direction in my craft. It's exciting to see what awaits me in my career. Thank you for all your support, and again, thank you IMPACT Wrestling for bringing the Skywalker to a larger audience. — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) September 18, 2018

Andrew Everett debuted with Impact Wrestling back in 2015. This made him one of the longest-serving members of the roster due to nearly the entire personnel of the company changing over the last 24 months.

His time in Impact was most notable for the run he had as part of the 'Helms Dynasty'. This faction was led by ex-WWE star Gregory Shane Helms and Everett formed part of a successful tag team with Trevor Lee. The team even made an appearance at the 'Total Nonstop Deletion' show, although they failed to take the titles.

He has not featured regularly on the show since being paired with DJZ, although Everett will leave the company as a one time Tag Division Champion after he briefly held the title with DJZ in early 2018.

At just 26 years of age, Everett has plenty of time left in wrestling. Impact Wrestling has given him exposure at such an early point in his career and it has been evident how much he has improved over his time in the company.

His exit does not come as a surprise. Everett's role in the company has been vastly reduced over the last year, and the X Division seems to be going in a different direction with Brian Cage as champion.

Everett's high flying style of wrestling should see him attract interest in both America and Japan. If he does make the move to WWE, expect him on either 205 Live or the NXT brand.

