Impact News: Top Superstar rushed to emergency room after Impact Rebellion

Impact facing off against Cage

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling Superstar Brian Cage has been rushed to the emergency room, as per Impact Wrestling's official Twitter handle.

Brian Cage was sent to the hospital after his World Title win over Johnny Impact at the Rebellion PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Impact Wrestling's much-anticipated PPV, Rebellion, emanated tonight from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario. The Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title was contested between Johnny Impact and Brian Cage.

Cage seemed a bit off during the entirety of the match, but managed to put down Impact to finally win the top gold. His signature finisher, Drill Claw, didn't seem to connect the way it was supposed to, but it was enough for him to grab the title.

After the match, Michael Elgin made his Impact debut and confronted the newly crowned champion. Elgin proceeded to punch Cage and hit him with a thunderous spinning powerbomb. He took the Impact World Title and held it in his hands, before putting it back on an unconscious Cage and leaving for the back.

The heart of the matter

BREAKING: @MrGMSI_BCage has been rushed to the emergency room after his match with @TheRealMorrison. More updates to come. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019

Brian Cage seemed a bit off during his World Title match against Johnny Impact. Impact Wrestling's official Twitter page went on to post a tweet after the PPV, stating that the promotion's new champion had been rushed to the emergency room following his title win. More updates will be coming in soon as per the handle.

What's next?

From what transpired tonight at Impact Rebellion, it seems like Brian Cage has already found the first challenger to his newly won title. Expect to see the two Superstars to square off sometime in the near future. As for now, hopefully Cage comes out of the hospital fully recovered.

