IMPACT: Rebellion to broadcast from a closed set on free-to-air television

The event will now take place over two weekly shows

IMPACT issued a statement regarding the safety of their performers

IMPACT: Rebellion will air on free-to-air television

IMPACT Wrestling have today confirmed that Rebellion will now emanate from a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, and that the show will no longer be a traditional pay-per-view.

Rebellion is set to air as a two-part free television event, airing April 22nd and 29th in the UK and Ireland via Fight Network UK, as part of their weekly flagship series. The event will also be repeated on 5Star.

The company issued the following statement:

"In light of the restrictions placed upon live events as a result of the coronavirus, IMPACT Wrestling will hold its next major spectacular - IMPACT: Rebellion - on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, as per the guidelines put in place by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can see the show for free on AXS TV and Twitch, and on the Fight Network in Canada.

Regarding the decision to hold the event behind closed doors, IMPACT also released a statement regarding the safety of their employees.

"The safety of IMPACT’s wrestlers, personnel, and fans is of the utmost importance, and while it is with some disappointment that we must scale back our original plans for the event, we are proud to have the opportunity to provide our loyal and passionate audience with some much-needed entertainment during this time. We look forward to producing a proper PPV event once this crisis has passed."