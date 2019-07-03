Impact Rumors: Former WWE Star signs as producer, another talent returning

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 996 // 03 Jul 2019, 02:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling is in the midst of bolstering its backstage roster in addition to its talent roster, as the company has signed two names to new deals.

According to PWInsider.com, Mahabali Shera will be returning to Impact Wrestling this summer, and the company has agreed to terms with former WWE star D'Lo Brown, who will be working for Impact in a backstage capacity.

In case you didn't know...

D'Lo Brown has been working with Impact for the past several months, and the PWInsider report notes the former WWE star has been receiving rave reviews for his work. The report adds Brown has been praised for working with talents in a collaborative way and is not pushing his own wrestling or match style on current Impact roster members.

Brown does not appear to be the only producer signing a new deal with the company, as the report notes Impact Wrestling is looking to sign another producer as well.

The heart of the matter

Mahabali Shera left Impact Wrestling to return to his native India, as the former Impact star wanted to spend more time with his family.

It appears as if Shera is ready to return to the ring and will be re-joining Impact Wrestling sometime this summer, although his return date has yet to be announced.

In somewhat related news, Bhupinder Singh, who is under a developmental deal with Impact Wrestling, and has been training in Windsor, Canada, has been generating a lot of buzz surrounding his development and current in-ring work.

As for D'Lo Brown, his new deal with Impact is said to be a multi-year, full-time contract.

What's next?

It looks like the move to sign D'Lo Brown has been met with positivity from talents in the locker room, as a number of talents have pushed for officials to sign Brown to a full-time deal.

Advertisement

With regards to Mahabali Shera, he has been doing media rounds as of late to promote his return to Impact Wrestling, and it remains to be seen what type of player Shera will be upon returning to the company.

How do you feel about Impact Wrestling signing Shera and Brown? Is it a smart move? Let us know in the comment section!