TNA / WWE Rumors: The Broken Hardys no longer on contract with Impact Wrestling

Chances of a WWE return?

TNA Tag team Champions: “Broken” Matt and Brother Nero, along with King Maxel

What’s the story?

Rinsidenews.com points out that the Hardy Boys current contract with Impact Wrestling has either ran out already or will be expiring by the following week.

In case you didn’t know

It was reported in January that the contracts of several members of the Impact roster will be coming to an end by this month. Although many of them re-signed with the promotion, some top-tier superstars including TNA Grand Champion Drew Galloway and the Hardys are yet to be negotiated regarding a new deal.

Heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer had mentioned earlier that Matt and Jeff Hardy will be staying with Impact, thereby indicating that the two will re-sign a new deal with the company. However, as of this writing, Impact has reportedly shown minimal interest to keep their Tag Champions. The former TNA World Champion Magnus has been recently notified by the company regarding a new deal. Whereas ringsidenews.com points out that the current WCPW World Champion Drew Galloway is yet to be contacted by Impact although his contract will expire by the next tapings.

In this regard, it must be noted that some independent sources have been informed that the Hardy Boys won’t be signing any deal for shows in May as they will be strategizing about the next move after their contract with Impact expires.

What’s next?

WWE has shown interest in bringing back Matt and Jeff Hardy. However, their deal with Impact Wrestling has prevented such negotiations. If the current TNA Tag team Champions doesn't re-sign with the promotion, then their way to WWE will be a lot easier.

The Hardy brothers are on a quest to conquer the tag team gold of any wrestling promotion. Maybe for this very purpose, they will return to a WWE ring once again.

Sportskeeda’s take

Since the mid-2016, the role of the Hardys has become pivotal to the success of the promotion. The ‘Broken’ gimmick being the talking point among several wrestling fans, has attracted a lot of new viewers to the Impact zone. If the promotion is reluctant to let them go, it may directly affect their popularity.

On the other hand, it will surely be profitable for the company who signs Broken Matt and Brother Nero.