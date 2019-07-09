×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Impact Slammiversary XVII: Ranking each match

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Feature
215   //    09 Jul 2019, 05:41 IST

Slammiversary
Slammiversary

As it has done for the past few PPV events, Impact has again hit it out of the park, as the 17th edition of Slammiversary was one of the best wrestling PPV's presented in all of 2019. While Impact doesn't get the respect it deserves, this was a fantastic card with plenty of great stories being told, and if the company continues to improve, they'll be on the verge of passing Ring of Honor as America's #3 company in no time.

The beauty of this card was that each and every match offered something different, and with all 4 Impact Championships on the line, the landscape of Impact could have changed in one night.

Unfortunately for the challengers, each Champion was able to successfully defend their titles, but how did each and every match stack up against each other?

#8 Moose def. RVD

Rob Van Dam vs Moose
Rob Van Dam vs Moose

Over the past year, Impact has used former ECW talent for nostalgia, and used correctly, they've all been fantastic. Unfortunately for Rob Van Dam, this just wasn't one of his best matches. It's clear that after all the years of physical abuse on his body, RVD just can't go at the speed he once could, but both men worked incredibly hard to make this one an interesting bout, and they did an admirable job.

Moose is finally coming into his own as a character, and a win over a legend like Rob Van Dam sets him up big for the future, and while it was the worst match on the card, Moose comes out a big-time winner. RVD could be very valuable if he stays with Impact going forward, but he's not the performer he once was, and if Impact wants to utilise him in the best way possible, it's likely best to avoid a PPV singles bout for him in the future.

1 / 8 NEXT
Tags:
Impact Wrestling Brian Cage Michael Elgin
Advertisement
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Tag Team Titles to be defended in a triple threat match at Slammiversary XVII
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend debuts at  Slammiversary XVII and destroys Michael Elgin (Video)
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Brian Cage reveals he's still not 100% prior to his Slammiversary match (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII Results: Intergender match main events, former world champion returns to confront Michael Elgin
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary- WWE legend returns, Major injury
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who could answer TJP's Open Challenge at Slammiversary XVII 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling before Slammiversary- Major botch, Ref makes in-ring debut
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results: (June 28th, 2019): Superstar returns from the dead, Brian Cage viciously assaulted
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Michael Elgin on IMPACT! Wrestling, career goals, hobbies & more
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling results: May 3rd, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us