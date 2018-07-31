Impact/TNA News: Rich Swann and TNA Original sign major contracts

Rich Swann

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling seems to have signed a long-term deal not just with Rich Swann, but former Heavyweight Champion Abyss has also re-signed with Impact as per the rumor roundup on Cageside Seats.

In case you didn't know...

Abyss is the longest TNA Original still with the company after 16 years. He joined the company in 2002 and has been the one constant in Impact over the years with other Superstars coming and going and regime changes.

Abyss had been portraying the character of the lawyer Joseph Park for a long time but returned to his Abyss avatar along with his former manager James Mitchell when he was challenged by Kongo Kong.

Rich Swann, on the other hand, has only joined Impact this year after he was released from WWE earlier this year due to charges of domestic violence.

Here is what he had to say on his marriage:

“Right now my wife and I, we’re living a happy life,” he explained. “Right now we would like to forget about the past and focus on the present and our future. And focus on positivity. And have our careers be on the up and up. That’s all I have to say on that situation.”

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling had a very successful PPV in Slammiversary and with these two megastars signing new contracts, things are certainly looking up for Impact Wrestling.

Although these two were not a part of Slammiversary, they will surely play a major role in Impact's next PPV: Bound for Glory.

What's next?

It is not clear as of now, what plans Impact Wrestling has for Abyss and if they plan on him making his return as The Monster or continue playing the comedic character of Joseph Park.

