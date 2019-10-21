Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2019 Results: Cage and Callihan wage war, new champion crowned

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.01K // 21 Oct 2019, 10:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tonight's main event is an all-out war between two of the toughest competitors in Impact

Bound for Glory is finally here, and as always, this Impact PPV is action-packed. All four Championships are on the line, and we have two incredible dream matches on the card as well. Moose will go one-on-one with the legendary Ken Shamrock, while NOAH's Marufuji will face off against the incredible might of Big Mike Elgin.

Taya Valkyrie, The North, and Jake Crist will put their belts on the line tonight, as well as the World Champion Brian Cage. Cage has been tormented by Sami Callihan as of late, with The Draw attacking his new bride Melissa Santos repeatedly. Tonight, Cage hoped to get some much-needed revenge and prove once and for all that this Machine will never break.

Kicking off the show is the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match where twenty performers will fight for a shot at any Impact Championship of their choosing. On the previous episode of Impact, Eddie Edwards was the final man to be eliminated, with Mahabali Shera emerging the victor. With that, Shera was given the #20 spot in the bout while the runner-up was forced to start the match at #1.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Due to technical difficulties, we missed the opening of the match. However, as we finally came into Bound for Glory, Eddie Edwards was getting slaughtered by Reno Scum in a two-on-one situation. Thankfully for Edwards, Cousin Jake was out next at number four, saving the former World Champion.

Number five was Desi Hit Squad's Rohit Raju. Raju was tossed in the air by Jake but managed to drop down on Edwards for a DDT. A kicking combination left Jake in the corner. However, as he showed off to the crowd, he was met by a vicious shoulder tackle from the big man.

Reno Scum and Raju took over here just in time for Joey Ryan to make his return to Impact Wrestling. Ryan's..."unique" offense took out both members of Reno Scum. With all five competitors being trapped in a line, Joey Ryan sent all men overhead with the phallic flip, eliminating Cousin Jake and Rohit Raju.

Havok came out at number seven, denying Ryan's move, opting to chokeslam him instead. Rosemary followed, lighting up Thornstowe with a series of punches followed by an exploder suplex. Ryan made it back to his feet as Rosemary and Havok began to brawl, and the two enemies teamed up to take out Ryan with a clothesline.

Next up was oVe's Madman Fulton, who lit up everyone and eliminated Rosemary and Havok with a double clothesline over the ropes. Thornstowe was dumped over the ropes, but as Fulton turned around, Ryan placed his sucker in the big man's mouth. A superkick stunned him, but only momentarily. Fulton launched him over the ropes, sending Ryan crashing into Rosemary and Havok.

Advertisement

Cody Deaner came in at number 10 and surprisingly put up a good fight against oVe's monster. However, a chokeslam on the apron was enough to send Deaner to the back. Number eleven was Johnny Swinger, who decided to stand outside the ring and flex while Fulton brawled with Luster the Legend and Eddie Edwards. Fulton demanded Swinger get in the ring, but he was too smart for that.

Jordynne Grace was the next competitor. As she rushed the ring, Swinger went under the ring. Thick Mama Pump went toe-to-toe with Fulton. After an enzuiguri from Edwards, Grace sent Fulton on his head with a German suplex.

Swoggle was revealed as the next entrant, but he didn't emerge from the stage. Instead, he chased Swinger out from under the ring. Swinger smacked Grace on her keister, leading to a slap across the Swing Man's face.

Swoggle hit him with a German of his own, and he and Grace eliminated him. Swoggle then turned on Grace with a kick to the knee and a superkick to the jaw. Kiera Hogan came in next, distracting Swoggle with her assets before kicking him in the head.

Grace quickly eliminated her former friend just in time for Raj Singh to emerge at number fifteen. Swoggle kicked him in the shin for laughing at his height. Singh responded by slamming him face-first on the canvas. Tommy Dreamer was out at number sixteen, lighting up Singh with a patented combination. Fulton tried to bring him in for a chokeslam but was sprayed in the face by Dreamer with some strange liquid.

Kylie Rae was the next surprise, and the smiling sensation set her sights first on Singh. Ducking a clothesline, a superkick left him sitting in the corner. A superkick to Dreamer followed, and Rae bowled into Singh with a cannonball senton. Fulton had enough, though, and brought Rae into the corner for some classic choking. Dreamer eliminated Singh and was then dumped over the ropes by Fulton.

Fallah Bahh rushed the ring and lit up Fulton with a series of chops to the chest. The two men traded shoulder tackles, with Bahh getting the better of Fulton. Fulton went up top but was caught diving, with Bahh turning it into a Samoan drop. Fulton was left in the corner where Bahh, Swoggle, and Rae launched themselves into him.

Sabu came in at number nineteen. Super Genie tossed him a chair, and the ECW Legend battered both Bahh and Fulton with hard steel. Edwards was next with the chair getting propelled into his face. A tornado DDT spiked him, with Sabu the lone man standing as number twenty, Mahabali Shera, came out.

Shera took out Sabu, Bahh, and Edwards, but as he went after Kylie Rae, was attacked by Grace. Shera countered a double suplex attempt, taking them over the ropes and eliminating them with elbows and boots. A vicious clothesline sent Sabu to the floor, leaving Shera, Fulton, Bahh, and Edwards as the final four.

Shera sent Bahh overhead with a fireman's carry as Edwards battled both he and Fulton, the latter of whom mowed him over with a leviathan-sized clothesline. He and Shera finally squared off, trading lariats back and forth. Edwards caught Fulton bouncing off the ropes, eliminating him with a clothesline of his own. Fulton dragged him under the ropes and chokeslammed him on the apron.

Shera went out to bring in the carcass of Eddie Edwards. However, as Shera rushed the former champion, Edwards avoided a spear, rolling him up and connecting with the Boston Knee Party.

Results: Eddie Edwards defeated Mahabali Shera via pinfall.

Eddie Edwards defied the odds, going all the way from #1 to the winner's circle. He now has a title shot for any Impact Championship of his choosing.

1 / 7 NEXT