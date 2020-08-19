IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Night One is here, and three titles were on the line tonight. Of course, in the main event, was the incredible IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship rematch. At 100%, could The North regain the gold, or would the Motor City Machine Guns pin "The Best in IMPACT" for the second time in a row?

Moose also put his TNA World Title up against Trey, who he thought was Suicide last week. After finagling a title shot out of Moose, would Trey be able to pick up his first championship in his IMPACT Wrestling career?

All that, plus The Good Brothers taking on Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, as well as a Wrestle House match between Kylie Rae and Taya Valkyrie. We kicked off IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Night One with the X-Division Championship three-way match.

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship: TJP vs Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey (c)

TJP started off the match laying out Rohit Raju and Chris Bey with a big dive over the ropes. Bey stayed on the floor as TJP worked over the Desi Hitman. As Raju was sent to the floor, Chris Bey rolled in. TJP's springboard apron dropkick was countered when Raju shoved Bey out of the way.

Bey was caught in a modified sharpshooter, and TJP took Raju overhead with a northern lights suplex as well, looking for a pinfall or submission victory at the same time. Bey broke the pin up, thus ending the submisison. Raju laid out TJP with a big clothesline, but didn't hold the upper hand for long.

TJP, somehow, was able to lock in a pair of submissions on Bey and Raju again. Bey countered a Gory Special into a roll-up, but TJP escaped, trapping him in a sharpshooter. As the former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion attempted to add an armbar to the move, Raju broke it up with an elbow.

A malfunction at the junction saw Bey accidentally lay out Rohit Raju. TJP caught Bey with a springboard crossbody. A tombstone piledriver spiked Bey, but the Mamba Special was prevented when Raju shoved him off the turnbuckle.

Bey held TJP up in the electric chair, but TJP sent him into the turnbuckle before bringing Raju over for a superplex into an anbdominal stretch. Bey ran in to break it up, but was caught in the abdominal stretch as well.

Raju escaped, and TJP planted the IMPACT Wrestling Finesse-Division Champ with a modified S.O.S. Raju stunned TJP with a leaping knee and laid out the challenger with a series of strikes in the corner.

Bey countered a tiger driver and planted TJP with an over the shoulder spin-out DDT. Miraculously, TJP was able to kick out. Bey's Art of Finesse was blocked, and a chicken wing gutbuster rocked the champion. TJP managed to trap Bey in the Regal Stretch.

Raju yanked Bey out of the hold, again saving the champion. TJP took him out, though, with the springboar dropkick. As TJP moved to the top for the Mamba Splash, Bey chased. As they fought on the top, Raju interrupted once again. As Raju launched TJP across the ring, Bey was trapped in the tree of woe.

Raju took advantage, driving his feet into Bey's face with the double stomp, giving him his first IMPACT Wrestling Championship in his career.

Results: Rohit Raju defeated Chris Bey via pinfall to become the new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion.

Grade: A