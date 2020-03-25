Impact Wrestling forced to cancel several upcoming events due to COVID-19 pandemic

Impact Wrestling has now confirmed a bulk cancellation of their upcoming shows.

The fans will be getting full refund in the coming days.

Impact Wrestling

The COVID-19 pandemic has left several wrestling promotions with no other option but to cancel their upcoming shows. As social distancing is one of the best methods to avoid getting infected from rapidly spreading virus, postponing or cancelling events will prevent further spread of the disease.

Recently, Impact Wrestling had already suspended their LockDown and March Breakdown events, which were set to take place on March 28th and 29th. This was followed by the cancellation of the 'TNA: There’s No Place Like Home' show, which would have happened during the WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend.

Unfortunately, there are going to be more additions to the list as Impact Wrestling have confirmed that they will no longer host 'Against All Odds' on April 17th in Toronto and the Rebellion pay-per-view at New York City’s Terminal 5 on April 19th. Moreover, the upcoming TV tapings (set to take place on 24-25th April in Colombus, Ohio) will not be going ahead as per the schedule.

Regarding the bulk cancellation of shows, Impact Wrestling stated on Twitter:

We are monitoring the situation closely and are looking at alternative ways that we can produce the events. All tickets will be fully refunded from point of purchase. The safety of our fans, talent and staff is of utmost importance and we will continue to adjust plans as necessary while still delivering as much IMPACT Wrestling as possible.

Although this was a tough decision for Impact to make, it is definitely for the better.