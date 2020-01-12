Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill (12th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has a stacked card for Hard to Kill, their first pay-per-view of the year and it could certainly be a great show, as all their pay-per-view events tend to be. Their roster is hungry and they’ll be looking to etch their name in history in Dallas, Texas.

Each of the matches has had a great build, and it’ll be interesting to see how each of them plays out. So, with that said, here’s a Hard to Kill preview!

Ken Shamrock vs. Madman Fulton

The World’s Most Dangerous Man has been an ally for Tessa Blanchard in her quest against Sami Callihan, and we all know that Fulton is Callihan’s crazy monster. What happens when a submission specialist goes up against a man who is, in simple terms, a giant? Will oVe use the numbers game to have Fulton pick up the win? Or will Shamrock make the monster tap?

Moose vs. Rhino

The Spear vs. The Gore. Which of the two moves is more powerful and more effective in bringing the opponent down? Mr. Impact Wrestling will go up against someone who’s ruled the roost in ECW and WWE for many years in a clash of absolute powerhouses.

Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin (Call Your Shot trophy)

Here is a rivalry that has reached fever pitch over the last few weeks. The deranged Eddie Edwards will go up against someone who’s the perfect blend of strength and athleticism in Michael Elgin with a very important trophy up for grabs.

Brian Cage vs. RVD

Rob Van Dam believes that professional wrestlers that are younger than him have always stolen his moves. Brian Cage hasn’t been the biggest fan of his public displays of affection and this should be a great clash between the past and the present at Hard To Kill.

The North vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack (Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships match)

Ever since Rich Swann and Willie Mack became number 1 contenders, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander have attempted to get into Mack’s head. In terms of match quality, this is the contest that could steal the whole show. Here are two teams with two different styles but the ability to put on a clinic.

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard (Impact Wrestling World Championship match)

Sami Callihan has been a vile and disgusting face of the company for Impact Wrestling, but all said and done, he’s a competent pro wrestler who’s put the company on the map since the move to AXS TV. But is it time for Tessa Blanchard to make history and take the title from the reigning champion? This is a feud that has captured the hearts and minds of fans across the world. Videos of them brawling have gone viral and much has been made of this inter-gender wrestling showcase. It remains to be seen if it’s Tessa Blanchard’s time.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB (Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship match)

Valkyrie may be the longest reigning Knockouts Champion in Impact Wrestling history, but she made the mistake of getting in ODB’s face when the latter came out to thank the Impact Wrestling audience for always supporting her. And now, she has not one but two challengers for the said championship. One wonders if she’ll still remain the champion after the event.

Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel (Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship)

Not long ago, Ace Austin decided to make his match against Trey Miguel very personal indeed. But have the mind games worked to such an extent that Austin has the upper hand in this huge title match? Or is it Miguel’s time to shine?

Guess you'll have to tune in to find out!

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill location, date and time

Location: The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020

Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 6:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill?

Fans of Impact Wrestling can catch up with the event live on pay-per-view or stream it via FITE.tv.

How, when and where to watch Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill in India?

In India, Hard to Kill will air live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from 6:30 AM on January 13th, 2020 (Monday).