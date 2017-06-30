Impact Wrestling News: Alberto El Patron talks future retirement, desired last opponent and Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor

Who does Alberto El Patron want to face in his last match?

Alberto El Partron had a lot to say to ESPN

What’s the story?

Alberto El Patron was interviewed by ESPN and discussed his eventual retirement, his desired last opponent and his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor.

In case you didn’t know...

Alberto El Patron would debut on the WWE main roster as Alberto Del Rio in 2010 and then go to win multiple world championships before leaving the promotion to wrestle on the independent circuit.

El Patron eventually returned to the WWE in 2015 but would be granted an early release from his contract in 2016 due to the taxing work schedule and overall dissatisfaction. He would then work the independents again until he eventually signed with Impact Wrestling back in March of 2017.

The heart of the matter

El Patron told ESPN that he and wrestlers like Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar were hybrids because of their experiences in both professional wrestling and MMA. This lead to El Patron being asked about the Mayweather/McGregor fight, which El Patron said was a detriment to both sports.

“I totally understand the business. We are in the profession of sports business and it's all about money, but for someone like me that loves boxing so much, for me it's just something that's gonna hurt the business... we know that fight is just gonna be something that is gonna generate a lot of hype, but I don't think they're really gonna offer us a high-caliber match."

In addition to his wrestling and MMA experiences, El Patron currently serves as the President for the MMA company Combates Americas and owns a restaurant in the United States. He’s seen success both in and out of the professional wrestling world and wants to do even more for Impact before he eventually retires.

El Patron told ESPN that he wished to retire from professional wrestling in Impact Wrestling because he is happy working for them. Impact made an offer to El Patron prior to his second run in the WWE, but he claimed that the offer wasn’t good enough for him at the time.

Since signing with the promotion in 2016, he has had nothing but praise for his fellow wrestlers and employees.

When asked about who he wanted to face in his last match, El Patron stated that he’d like to face off against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio as Mysterio was El Patron’s first opponent in WWE. This could happen sooner rather than later with Rey Mysterio saying he wouldn’t mind working for Impact Wrestling.

What’s next?

Tune in tonight to see El Patron confront Bobby Lashley on the last show before Slammiversary XV.

El Patron and Lashley will square off this Sunday in a unification match for the GFW Global Championship and the Impact Wrestling Championship following Impact Wrestling’s acquisition of Global Force Wrestling.

Author’s take

El Patron seems to be enjoying his time in Impact Wrestling and hopefully, his happiness continues even when he decides to hang up his boots.

