Impact Wrestling News: Anthem Sports & Entertainment obtains major interest in AXS TV and HDNet Movies Network

Anthem Sports & Entertainment has shown major interest in AXS TV and HDNet Movies Network

In a recent announcement made by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, it has been made public that the Toronto based media company has attained major interest in HDNet LLC, parent of the widely distributed U.S. television networks AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

Anthem released a statement on their website stating that the company will be assuming operating management of the two popular channels which are known for catering the music, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle audiences. The deal will also include AXS TV's extensive library which contains access to their owned programming including wrestling, MMA, and other entertainment content as well.

With Anthem's content being currently available in 120 countries, the addition of the two platforms brings a lot more variety to their network, as it includes diverse and popular sports and entertainment related content for people of various passionate communities with a focus on the millennial viewers.

While speaking on the deal, CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Leonard Asper said the following:

“We are very excited to add these two successful channels to our portfolio. “Anthem was founded with a mission to deliver compelling, targeted content and experiences to passionate fans globally on the platform of their choice. The music, sports and entertainment communities served by these channels are a natural extension and perfect complement to our existing properties. The addition of AXS TV and HDNet Movies will allow for increased content ownership, digital expansion and even more compelling programming for consumers and our distribution partners.”

Anthem Chairman Mark Cuban comments on the deal

Mark Cuban, Chairman of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, along with AEG will resume as equity partners and will continue to support the channels in coexistence with Anthem's sales team. Cuban had the following to say:

“Anthem’s combination of targeted brands, enthusiastic audiences, operational expertise, international footprint and vision makes them an ideal partner to take AXS TV and HDNet Movies to their next levels. Given Anthem’s portfolio of premium content and complementary programming networks, we could not ask for a better home, and we are looking forward to the results we will collectively generate for this new partnership.”

President of AEG TV, Charles Hirschhorn also had his say on the deal

Charles Hirschhorn, the President of AEG TV stated that Anthem Sports & Entertainment's legacy of delivering boundary-breaking programming will perfectly align with AEG TV's strategy.

“Anthem Sports & Entertainment brings a legacy of delivering boundary-breaking programming that perfectly aligns with our programming strategy and global concert venue and music festival assets. The combination of these television networks with Anthem creates global video destinations for ‘must see’ event programming."

Entertainer Steve Harvey also joins the team

Additionally, it has been confirmed that entertainer, producer, and businessman, Steve Harvey will also be joining in as an investor, as he has agreed for the content development and promotion of Anthem's portfolio of channels.

“My team and I see great opportunity in Anthem. They have incredible shows, experiential entertainment, and a huge reach. We look forward to collaborating with Anthem on content development that will surprise and delight this newly expanded audience.”

The eventual outcome of Anthem's new deal

With this new transaction in play, Anthem channels will now be reaching nearly 150 million televisions all around the globe, including more than 110 million MVPD-served TV households in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, Anthem's propriety content is also said to be distributed among 160 million+ global TV homes through licensing agreements with some of the world’s premier networks.