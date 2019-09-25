IMPACT Wrestling News: AXS debut moves the company to Tuesday nights

A brand new era for IMPACT Wrestling begins next week

IMPACT's use of social media, Twitch & YouTube

Near the beginning of 2019, IMPACT Wrestling moved to the Pursuit Channel, airing their two-hour programs on Friday nights while also simulcasting the shows on Twitch.tv, giving fans who don't have access to the channel the ability to watch the product for free.

Over the year, IMPACT has been able to grow and develop into one of the best professional wrestling programs on the planet. Not only have they been delivering on the in-ring entertainment with the high octane tag team and X-Division and the prestigious title bouts for the Knockouts and Impact World Championship but also bringing fans some incredibly captivating storylines.

Fans of IMPACT Wrestling know that this has been the case for quite some time, however. With stars like Broken Matt, Rosemary, and Sami Callihan, the company has continued to stay on the radar despite moving to a channel with a smaller audience. This is in part to their use of Twitter and giving access to their product through YouTube and Twitch. Thanks to that, the company has managed to find a new home.

IMPACT Wrestling moves to AXS TV, will remain simulcasting on Twitch

Tuesday nights may have lost out on a long-running wrestling show this week, but IMPACT Wrestling quickly moved in to fill the slot and give wrestling fans a new exciting alternative. Starting next week, three of the company's biggest and highly acclaimed shows, Homecoming, Rebellion, and Slammiversary XVII, will air on AXS in anticipation for their weekly two-hour program.

Homecoming kicks off the month on October 1st, with Rebellion on October 8th followed by Slammiversary XVII on October 15th, with all of this leading up to the premiere of IMPACT Wrestling on October 29th. Throughout the month, Executive VP Scott D'Amore and the voice of IMPACT Wrestling, Josh Mathews, will host the PPV replays, giving in-depth analysis on the past, present, and things to come as the company heads into a new era.

The final Tuesday before the premiere at the end of the month has been dubbed THIS IS IMPACT! This show will give new viewers a chance to catch up, with profiles on the top stars in the company and some non-televised matches from Bound for Glory, their PPV which takes place on October 20th.

For those who have grown accustomed to watching the show on Twitch.tv, fear not. The company will continue to simulcast on their Twitch channel.

