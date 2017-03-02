Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Bruce Prichard has been hired

Another former TNA talent coming back to the company.

Bruce Prichard will be heading back to Impact Wrestling

What’s the story?

Bruce Prichard has been hired by Impact Wrestling and this has been confirmed by JR on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

Bruce Prichard may be best known as the man behind the make-up of Brother Love, the original manager of the Undertaker. He was also a producer behind the scenes for WWE and was considered by many to be Vince McMahon’s right-hand man up until his release from the company in 2008.

He moved on from WWE, joining up with TNA in 2010 to work as a backstage producer – the same role he had in WWE. It is worth noting that during his last year or so with TNA, he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Programming and Talent Relations. He was released from the company in July of 2013.

In 2016, Prichard started a podcast titled, “Something to Wrestle.” The podcast has quickly become one of the most popular podcasts on professional wrestling today.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from PW Insider, Bruce Prichard will be returning to Impact Wrestling this week, and he will have a presence on television. Sources close to the situation have reportedly said that Prichard is flying to Orlando for the television tapings this week and will have an on-air role, as well as involvement behind the scenes, in an advisory role.

It is uncertain at this time what Prichard’s on-air role will be for Impact Wrestling, but this is definitely something to keep an eye on moving forward. It is believed that the success of Prichard’s podcast has a lot to do with him being brought back into the company.

What’s next?

The next set of Impact Wrestling tapings is scheduled for March 2nd through March 5th. We will have updates on any noteworthy events from these tapings as we receive them.

Sportskeeda’s take

Out with the new and in with the old, so to speak.

Jeff Jarrett is surrounding himself with people from the wrestling business that he is believed to have a lot of trust in, and it’s believed that Prichard is one of those guys. It will be interesting to see what Prichard’s on-air role will be, but the tapings are going to be incredibly interesting this week for a myriad of reasons.

What will become of the TNA Tag Team Championships, as the BROKEN Hardys will not be back on television to drop the titles?

What direction will the company take creatively with all of the changes that have occurred? What talents will rise into prominent positions with the departures that have happened? We’ll have answers to all of those questions just as soon as they come available, so stay tuned.

