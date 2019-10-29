Impact Wrestling News: Champions Brian Cage and Taya Valkyrie reveal who the future stars of the company could be (Exclusive)

Brian Cage and Taya Valkyrie reveal their picks for the future stars of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has one of the best wrestling rosters ever, which is impressive when you consider how many superb and top tier wrestling talents have come and gone from the company, particularly in the last few years.

But they still boast one of the best women's wrestling divisions with their Knockouts division, which includes Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, Tessa Blanchard and, of course, current Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, who has recently become the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time.

On the men's side of things stars like Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards all continue to shine with current Impact World Champion Brian Cage appearing to be totally unstoppable.

But who do current champions Taya Valkyrie and Brian Cage think could be the future of Impact Wrestling? Well, I was able to ask them both during a recent conference call to celebrate Impact Wrestling's debut on AXS TV, and here's what they had to say.

Taya Valkyrie: “The future is now okay! [laughs] As far as the women are concerned we’re seeing so many people continue to really grow as performers especially in the last few months I would say.

I think one of the main people that I’ve noticed is that Kiera Hogan has really improved and brought this new attitude and confidence that we haven’t really seen from her before.

But, everybody, every man and woman on our roster are constantly evolving and changing and could potentially step it up to become quote, unquote ‘the future’. But I’m just looking forward to everybody growing as a whole and we’ll see what the future holds really."

Brian Cage: "I’m going to second what Taya said too, especially with Kiera Hogan. She’s always been one of my favourites; she’s developed and has enhanced her talented performance tremendously.

Scott mentioned earlier about Ace Austin, he’s progressed throughout his short time in Impact Wrestling; he just became X-Division Champion.

One of my personal favourites which I’m so glad is part of the team and would love to see him break out even more just because many people haven’t gotten to see how great he is – is Willie Mack. I think Willie Mack is just absolutely phenomenal. I’ve never had a match with him where it wasn’t match of the nigh, the guy just kills it. And I would like to see him really, really grow and I think he could really take Impact to some different heights that people wouldn’t expect.

But also as Taya said one of the reasons why Impact does so well and has such a good morale in the locker room is because everyone isn’t trying to be number one. Everyone’s a team and a unit and we’re also trying to make Impact number one, which in return helps us get to that spot, rather than looking at it and saying ‘hey, what can I do just for me?’ It’s what can we all do together to steal the show and own the spotlight."

So there you have it, the current Impact champions have personally marked out Kiera Hogan, Ace Austin and Willie Mack as the future of the company, and you'll be able to see all three, as well as Brian Cage and Taya Valkyrie and the rest of the Impact roster on Tuesdays on AXS TV.

Who do you think could be the future of Impact Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below