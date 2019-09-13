Impact Wrestling News: Christian reflects on his favorite TNA matches and feuds

Shubham Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 13 Sep 2019, 21:25 IST

Christian as the NWA World Champion

In the latest episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness titled "Q&A With The Rocket Strappers", Christian was asked by a fan to comment on his favorite matches during his stint at Impact Wrestling (then known as TNA Wrestling).

Triple-threat match for the TNA World Title

Christian, who then went by the name of Christian Cage commented that although he had "amazing matches" with almost everybody, his favorite was the triple-threat match that he had with then TNA World Champion Kurt Angle and Rhino for the said title.

The match was almost an hour long and lasted an entire IMPACT! episode for which other matches on the card had to be rescheduled. The match ended with Kurt Angle retaining his title by pinning Rhino with his Angle Slam finishing maneuver with an assist from 'Cowboy' James Storm. Christian also added that it is still the longest televised match in TNA history.

Favorite TNA feuds

Christian then mentioned the noteworthy feud(s) that he had in TNA. He had some good feuds with his childhood hero Sting but the one that he had with Abyss and his manager James Mitchell when he was the World Champion was his favorite.

He went on to say:

I remember I had a great feud with Abyss too one where he kind of, when I was the champion and he was trying to get me to, you know to, he was trying to play some mind games with me. So, him and James Mitchell showed up at my house and basically attacked me at my front yard.

We fought through my house and he ended up throwing me in my pool and then like followed me in the pool like a monster like in his full leather outfit; boots, mask and like you know it was kind of dunk me under the water and then pick me up and drop me on the deck of my thing and they walked out of the house like soaking wet.

Christian had a decent run in TNA where he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice and also held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once.