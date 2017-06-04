Impact Wrestling News: Brandi Rhodes says that Cody has finished his dates with Impact

Cody is no longer working with Impact Wrestling, according to Brandi Rhodes.

What’s the story?

According to Brandi Rhodes, Cody has completed all of his dates with Impact Wrestling. Here is her tweet about the situation:

His dates with Impact were finished months ago dude. https://t.co/Kk8bwdv855 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 2, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Cody started working for Impact back in September 2016. He made his debut in the promotion with a feud against Mike Bennett and later went on to unsuccessfully challenge Eddie Edwards for the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship. Cody’s last appearance for Impact came back in March where he suffered a defeat against Moose.

The heart of the matter

When quizzed by a fan about Cody’s status with Impact Wrestling, Brandi tweeted out that Cody was done with the company. She further noted that his dates were finished months ago.

What’s next?

Cody returning to Impact is still a possibility. He has not signed a full-time contract with any promotion as of now, and this makes it possible for Impact to bring Cody back. Interestingly, Cody is also the reigning GFW NEX*GEN champion. Since GFW has merged with Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett could still bring Cody back for another spell.

Author’s take

Cody Rhodes is a very talented performer who can be an asset to any company that signs him. If Jeff Jarrett can sign the former Intercontinental Champion, he would have put his company in an excellent position.

