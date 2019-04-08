×
Impact Wrestling News: Eli Drake fired from the company, possible reason revealed 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.85K   //    08 Apr 2019, 03:35 IST

Unfortunately, Impact may have lost their biggest star
Unfortunately, Impact may have lost their biggest star

What's the story?

While WrestleMania 35 may be the subject of conversation for every wrestling fan right now, Impact Wrestling just dropped a shocker. They have just fired their biggest star for reasons unknown right now.

While the cause may be unknown, I suppose we can make an informed guess as to the reason. The announcement was made official on the Impact Wrestling website, not long ago.

In case you didn't know...

Eli Drake is a former Impact Wrestling Champion and even when he is a heel, the crowd chants along with his signature catchphrases. He is one of the best ever in the microphone and has often been compared with The Rock.

I've interviewed Eli Drake on many an occasion and he's been super critical of the modern style of 'spot' wrestling. He's a big fan of old-school pro wrestling, and fans have been surprised at how long he's been away from the world title picture.

The last we saw of Drake, he was teaming up with Eddie Edwards on the show.

The heart of the matter

So, while no reason has officially been given for Eli Drake getting fired from the company, one can make a guess. The fact of the matter is that Eli Drake's contract was expiring the following month, and many companies were contesting for his services, according to Wrestlingnews.co.

So why did Impact Wrestling terminate Eli Drake's services only days removed from when his official contract would expire? It could have to do with the fact that he refused to face Tessa Blanchard in an inter-gender match.

Eli Drake was eventually replaced by Joey Ryan, who took on Tessa Blanchard at United We Stand.

What's next?

Eli Drake's career in wrestling is honestly far from over. He is a great talent and I'm certain big things are due for him. Unfortunately, his run with Impact Wrestling is done for now.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
