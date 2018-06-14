Impact Wrestling News: Eli Drake signs short-term deal with Impact Wrestling

Eli Drake has re-singed with Impact Wrestling, but not for as long as Impact fans had hoped.

And that's just a fact of life

What's the story?

Former Impact Global Champion Eli Drake's contract with Impact Wrestling expired about two weeks ago, and their have been strong rumors that WWE has been very interested ins signing him. However, it now appears that Eli will be staying put, but maybe not for very long.

In case you didn't know...

Drake signed with WWE in May 2013. He wrestled in WWE developmental as Slate Randall, before being released from his contract in August 2014.

Drake signed with Impact Wrestling in 2015, originally debuting as a member of Drew McIntyre's faction 'The Rising'.

He worked his way up to be one of the company's biggest and most entertaining superstars, especially proving to be very gifted on the mic. Drake won a 20-man gauntlet match, from the second entrant position, to win the vacant Impact Global Championship on the August 24 episode of Impact Wrestling.

WWE, particularly Triple H, is said to be very interested in signing the charismatic 'Namer of Dummies'.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Eli Drake has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling, however, it is a short-term contract that will expire on July 31st.

This has already started speculation that Eli may be headed elsewhere in August.

What's next?

As of right now, Eli Drake is not booked for the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVI pay-per-view on the 22 of July. However since he has now re-signed through the week following the event, he will likely be added to the card in some fashion.

It seems rather likely that Eli may have only signed this six-week long contract extension to wrap up his run with Impact Wrestling, and perhaps wrestle his last match for Impact at Slammiversary or the Impact tapings in the week that follows.

