Impact Wrestling News: Eric Bischoff opens up on why he was hired by the promotion

Eric Bischoff's tenure with Impact Wrestling failed to deliver.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 26 Oct 2017, 17:54 IST

Eric Bischoff's tenure with Impact Wrestling was memorable for all the wrong reasons

During a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts wrestling podcast, Eric Bischoff said that he was initially hired by Impact Wrestling to oversee the creative involved with Hulk Hogan.

Apparently, the Immortal One wasn't satisfied with the creative personnel employed by the Nashville-based promotion in 2009 — the year when Bischoff and Hogan were negotiating with Impact Wrestling.

Eric Bischoff debuted for Impact Wrestling in 2010 and was appointed as an executive producer behind the scenes. He remained with the promotion until 2013 when he was sent home and asked to sit out his contract. Bischoff later sued Impact Wrestling for unpaid salary along with his son, Garett, and business partner, Jason Hervey.

According to the former President of WCW, Dixie Carter, the former Chairperson of Impact Wrestling, was forced to hire him on Hulk Hogan's insistence.

"Hulk Hogan didn't trust anybody in TNA. When I say trust, I don't mean to be devious or malicious or anything like that, but he didn't trust their judgement or their ability, nor did he trust Vince Russo in any way, shape or form. Terry [Hogan] made it clear that if he was going to go to TNA I had to be there to kind of oversee whatever creative was involved with Hulk Hogan," he added.

Even though he was later given more power, Bischoff said that he missed the amount of influence he had when he was in charge of WCW.

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan's time with Impact Wrestling was hardly the zenith of the promotion's existence. The two of them were unable to have anything remotely resembling a positive influence on Impact Wrestling. And in retrospect, it was never going to pan out any other way.

