Impact Wrestling News: Ethan Page proud to represent the company as a champion; compares them to WCW

The North proudly carry the Impact Tag Titles wherever they go

TNA gives hope to a new Monday Night Wars

The Monday Night Wars ended back on March 26, 2001, as did the company known as World Championship Wrestling. Fans that were heavily involved back then remember just how exciting the business was at the time, with both the WWE and WCW pulling out all the stops to gain ground.

During this time, names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Diamond Dallas Page, The Rock, The nWo, and D-Generation X became household names, and the diehards were split between the two sides.

When Impact Wrestling, then Total Nonstop Action, made the jump to Spike TV, those fans began to clamor for another Monday Night War.

With a completely new roster of fresh talent headed by stars like Jeff Jarrett, Sting, Kurt Angle, Christian Cage, and Team 3D, the wrestling world was given a real alternative to tune into. Fans felt that this was a second chance for another company to stand up, and compared them to WCW almost daily.

The North reign supreme and carry the banner of Impact Wrestling

Ethan Page, one-half of the Impact Tag Team Champions, The North, recently captured the belts back in July with his partner Josh Alexander. The duo have been absolutely dominant, managing to beat LAX and the Rascalz multiple times since winning the titles at Bash at the Brewery.

Page was among those who felt a real connection with the company back in the day, and in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, revealed just how important it is to him to be holding gold in a company he held so dear.

To me, it means something different than everybody else I think. I guess in a short form, TNA was my WCW because of my age, if that makes sense. That was my alternative which got me into the Ring of Honors and stuff like that, which got me into becoming a wrestler. So TNA meant a lot to me as a fan, so I am a TNA tag champ right now, at least in my mind.

Page's pride of being a champion really shone through in the video above, as he and Chris Van Vliet shared an interesting moment holding the tag titles, Van Vliet being the replacement Canadian for an absent Josh Alexander.

