Impact Wrestling News: Ethan Page reacts to the company's poor reputation and incredible growth

Impact Wrestling is home to some of the greatest tag team wrestling in the world

Struggling to escape the shadow of TNA

As of today, Impact Wrestling is one of the most consistent professional wrestling shows around today. From top to bottom, the heavyweight, tag team, Knockouts, and X-Division are all absolutely stacked with such a vast array of talent that you often never get the same kind of show from the company twice.

Each week, fans like myself find a match or a segment that we're so captivated by, we do what we can to share it throughout the wrestling community. Whether it's an incredible match between Rich Swann and Michael Elgin, Tessa Blanchard's will to overcome the outdated belief that female wrestlers don't measure up to the men or the supernatural happenings featuring Rosemary and Su Yung, the company has everything you could ask for. As such, Impact Wrestling continues to deliver fresh matches and storylines week in and week out.

Sadly, there are many who still look at Impact as the Total Nonstop Action of old, refusing to give them a chance after years of poor booking left a bad taste in their mouths. Total Nonstop Action had a habit of tossing aside their homegrown and younger talent for older vets who could've better used their names to get a new generation of performers over with the crowds.

The evolution of Impact

That's an unfair comparison, though, as Impact Wrestling continues to push and build the stars of tomorrow, looking to pass the torch as best they can to ensure that next crop of talent is ready to carry the brand.

One duo that has been able to prove this is The North, Impact Wrestling's current Tag Team Champions. The Walking Weapon Josh Alexander and All Ego Ethan Page managed to defeat LAX, a team that completely dominated the tag team scene for years, back in July to take their place as the new top dogs of the division. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Page discussed the difficulty of proving just how far the company has come.

I guess the lack of exposure we have with our television station right now, I won't make you bring it up, I'll bring it up. I think that also deters people from actually watching the show which sucks. I think our TV put up against anyone right now, check it out honestly, I think it's great. Whatever everybody else did before the team we have now, shouldn't affect the guys, because most of them are gone. So why don't you see what the new crop is putting together because we're doing our best and it's really good I think.

For the moment, Impact Wrestling can only be found on the Pursuit channel if you're confined to television as your only source of entertainment. However, for those who don't have access to that channel, there's another way to watch. Each week, Impact brings its show to fans live on their Twitch channel.

If you'd like to hear more from Ethan Page on his journey with Impact Wrestling so far, his favorite Canadian wrestlers, and why he's started his own vlog, check out the full interview with Chris Van Vliet above.

