Impact Wrestling News: Former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion announces his departure from the company

Andrew Everett has departed from the Impact Zone

What's the story?

In a recent turn of shocking events, former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Andrew Everett has been granted his release from Impact Wrestling and has subsequently also gone on to confirm his departure from the promotion via his latest tweet.

In case you didn't know...

In 2015, Andrew Everett made his debut for Impact Wrestling in an Ultimate X Match for the TNA X-Divison Championship, however, the 26-year-old failed to capture the gold in his first match for Impact Wrestling, as the title was eventually won by Tigre Uno.

Following his debut, Everett then made his return to the Impact Zone in April of 2016 as a heel and immediately formed an alliance with Gregory Helms and Trevor Lee, thus forming a heel faction billed as The Helms Dynasty.

After several failed attempts of capturing the X-Division Championship, Everett finally won his first championship belt in Impact in April of 2018, when Everett and DJ Z defeated Eli Drake and Scott Steiner to win the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

After having spent three years with Impact Wrestling, 26-year-old Andrew Everett has finally announced his departure from the Impact Zone, as he recently took it to his Twitter and confirmed the news of his release from the company.

In his tweets, Everett stated that despite his departure from Impact Wrestling, the former Impact Tag Team Champion will always be grateful for the opportunities that he received during his tenure with the promotion.

Additionally, Everett also noted that with his release from Impact Wrestling, the former PWG Tag Team Champion now awaits to see what the future holds for him in the Pro Wrestling industry.

Hey guys, 1/2



Earlier today I was granted my release from IMPACT wrestling. I had great times with the company, and I'm grateful for the opportunities that I received while under contract. At this moment, I feel that I need to test the waters in free agency... — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) September 18, 2018

2/2



allowing myself find a new direction in my craft. It's exciting to see what awaits me in my career. Thank you for all your support, and again, thank you IMPACT Wrestling for bringing the Skywalker to a larger audience. — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) September 18, 2018

What's next?

It is now pretty likely that Andrew Everett will be competing a lot more on the Independent circuit for promotions such as PWG, AAW, and several other notable promotions. However, given the amount of talent Everett possesses, fans surely won't be surprised if the 26-year-old shows up for top notable promotions such as Ring of Honor.