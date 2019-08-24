Impact Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar returning to Impact Wreslng

Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar and MMA fighter Ken Shamrock is heading to Impact Wrestling. The promotion's official Facebook page is now announcing that Shamrock will be at Impact's September 5 & 6 shows, being hosted in Las Vegas.

Shamrock's career so far...

Shamrock joined UFC in the early '90s, when the promotion was still fairly new. A while after, Shamrock forced Dan Severn to tap out to a choke-hold in 2:14 to win the UFC Superfight Championship. He went on to compete for Vince McMahon's WWE in 1997, and debuted on RAW as a babyface.

Shamrock got the moniker of "The World's Most Dangerous Man" from ABC News. His debut WWE match resulted in a victory over Vernon White. He later feuded with the likes of Bret Hart and The Rock, and even won the 1998 King of the Ring tournament. Shamrock signed with Impact Wrestling in May 2002, and won the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship. He is recognised as Impact Wrestling's first-ever World Champion.

Shamrock returns to Impact!

The latest post on Impact Wrestling's Facebook page shows an advert promoting Ken Shamrock's return to the promotion. He's all set to return at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Las Vegas, on September 5th and 6th. Shamrock recently went into a Twitter war with Moose, and the two Superstars will come face to face at the Impact TV tapings in Las Vegas.

The fact that Ken Shamrock is an integral part of Impact Wrestling's history can't be denied, and he bagged the top spot in the promotion at the very beginning. It would be interesting to see what Impact manages to do with the in-ring veteran. What are your thoughts on Shamrock heading back to Impact?

