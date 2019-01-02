Impact Wrestling News: Former X-Division Champion DJZ Leaves Company

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST News 508 // 02 Jan 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another former Champion departs

What's the story?

Former two-time Impact Wrestling X Division Champion and Tag Team Champion DJZ has officially announced that he has parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

DJZ signed with Impact Wrestling back in 2011, originally debuting under the name Zema Ion. DJZ had been brought into the company to wrestle just a few matches in the X Division to help build up hype for Impact's first all X Division show, Destination X 2011.

At the same event, he competed in a Fatal Four Way with Low Ki, Jack Evans and Austin Aries, where the winner would be granted a then TNA Wrestling contract. Although DJZ lost the match to Aries, his performance had turned enough heads for him to be offered a contract anyway.

In 2013, he adopted the name DJZ, after he joined Robbie E and Jesse Godderz in the BroMans team, where he became their personal DJ. Over his seven+ years with Impact Wrestling, DJZ would become a 2-time X Division Champion and also hold the Impact Tag Team Championship with Andrew Everett.

The heart of the matter

The former two-time Impact Wrestling X Division Champion and Tag Team Champion, DJZ announced his departure from Impact Wrestling on Twitter earlier this week. Commenting on the news, he tweeted:

At midnight tonight, i will be a free agent for the first time in 7 years.



...and 2019 seems like the perfect time to be available for whatever new opportunities may come my way. https://t.co/QdA266FTXZ — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) December 31, 2018

What's next?

As of this writing, it is currently unknown if WWE has any interest in signing the former X Division Champion. WWE has been on a total clean sweep of almost every big name on the independent scene, as well as many former top Impact Wrestling stars over the past two years, so it wouldn't be surprising at all if they did pick him up.

On a related note, WWE 205 Live General Manager and former Impact Wrestling Star Drake Maverick recently teased interest in bringing DJZ to the 205 Live roster.

It is also possible that he could be picked up for the forthcoming All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Advertisement