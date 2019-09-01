IMPACT Wrestling News: Impact Plus partners with FITE TV

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 48 // 01 Sep 2019, 04:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FITE TV adds IMPACT Plus just in time for fans to get ready for Victory Road

What is IMPACT Plus?

Over the past few years, IMPACT Wrestling has featured dozens of match of the year candidates and incredible storylines. However, it's been quite difficult to actually watch IMPACT as of late due to limited access to the Pursuit Channel. However, this has been fixed thanks to the company broadcasting several shows a week on their Twitch channel.

Whether it be their weekly two-hour program on Tuesday nights, special events throughout the week, or replays of classic IMPACT moments, Twitch is a good way to get your fix. However, if you're looking for more, including special event shows like Bash at the Brewery or Unbreakable, the latter of which gave us the #1 contenders match between Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan, you'll only find them on IMPACT Plus.

IMPACT Plus is the company's official subscription and streaming service. There, you'll gain access to all IMPACT shows and footage and the ability to watch them whenever you want, including the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT's new deal with FITE TV

IMPACT Wrestling has been able to bring their PPVS to a new audience as of late thanks to FITE TV, an app that fans of wrestling, boxing, and MMA alike have been able to use to ingest even more of the sports they love. FITE has also featured shows from Ring of Honor, SHINE, AEW, and more. IMPACT has now revealed that they have reached a partnership with FITE, and IMPACT Plus will now be available through the app.

With IMPACT Plus now on FITE, fans are able to access the company's content even easier, as the app is available on all streaming devices. For only $7.99 a month, fans will be able to add IMPACT Wrestling to their library that also includes products from the pro wrestling and MMA worlds, keeping everything bundled together.

IMPACT and FITE are currently offering a deal in which new subscribers get their first month free, which is just in time for their next PPV, Victory Road, which takes place on September 14th.

For all of your news, results, and other coverage make sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter!