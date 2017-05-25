Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling cancels event due to Manchester terror attack

Impact Wrestling has cancelled its Manchester event in light of the recent terror attack in the city.

Impact Wrestling won’t be holding its viewing party in Manchester, England.

Impact Wrestling has reportedly cancelled an event that was scheduled to take place in Manchester, England on Friday, May 26th. The promotion released a PR statement in relation to the same, citing the recent terrorist attack in the city of Manchester as the reason behind their decision.

As we had previously reported, a terror attack took place at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England that killed 22 and injured several others. Several other entertainment/cultural events across the pond have also reportedly been put on a hold, for now, including a WWE NXT show.

Impact Wrestling had initially scheduled an event – a ‘viewing party’ to be precise – that was to take place on Friday, May 26th in Manchester, England.

Impact Wrestling has cancelled the aforementioned viewing party.

Here’s the statement released by Impact Wrestling addressing the event-cancellation-

"Due to the horrific terrorist attack yesterday, so close to where Friday's fan event was scheduled, we feel a party is not appropriate. Ticket holders have been emailed. Full refund are being provided and alternative plans made so they can still meet Jeff Jarrett and JB. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester and the whole of the UK."

Fans in Manchester, England can still meet Jeff Jarrett and Jeremy Borash for a meet-and-greet. Ticket holders are requested to check their e-mails for information regarding the event’s cancellation and refunds.

What happened in Manchester was a truly unfortunate event, and our prayers are with those affected by the tragedy.

Impact Wrestling has understandably cancelled their party, and rightfully so, in respect of the persons who lost their lives. Sportskeeda offers our sincere condolences to the friends and families of those who’ve suffered from this despicable act.