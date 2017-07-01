Impact Wrestling Rumors: Impact Wrestling changes its name yet again

TNA, Impact, and now Global Force Wrestling.

...so what does that mean for the owl?

Impact Wrestling has once again rebranded themselves and will be known as Global Force Wrestling (GFW) going forward. The Tennessean reports that GFW will be the new name for the brand, but that the weekly program on Pop TV will continue to be called “Impact.”

The report also stated that Jeff Jarrett, founder of both Impact Wrestling and GFW, will be the head of the creative team going forward. Many fans questioned the decision of Anthem Sports to formally announce the acquisition of GFW last week, but the latest rebranding may have been the endgame.

GFW was founded back in 2014 when Jarrett lost his stake in TNA Wrestling; the company he and his father, Jerry Jarrett, founded in 2002.

Impact Wrestling has gone through several name changes since its founding in 2002; back when they were known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action. The most recent rebranding occurred earlier this year when Anthem Sports & Entertainment purchased an 85% majority stake in TNA.

The acquisition by Anthem Sports led to Dixie Carter stepping down as chairwoman after 14 years with the promotion and led to several former employees and associates of Impact Wrestling returning to the company.

Tune in this Sunday to see whether Impact makes mention of their rebranding at Slammiversary XV.