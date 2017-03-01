Write an Article

Impact Wrestling News: Jeff Jarrett comments on the Broken Hardys leaving Impact Wrestling

TNA might live to regret this!

by Suyash Maheshwari
News 01 Mar 2017, 00:17 IST
Will the Broken Brilliance find a new home in WWE?

What’s the story?

TNA’s Executive Producer, Jeff Jarrett, recently took on Twitter to convey his opinions regarding Hardys and Drew Galloway leaving TNA this week. The 49-year-old, who is currently overseeing the creative department of the company, had this to say:

In case you didn’t know...

As reported earlier, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are not renewing their contracts with TNA Impact Wrestling. The relations between the two parties soured when the Hardy Boyz were denied creative control as part of their new deal that was offered to them by TNA.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, a legal battle might now be brewing between TNA and the Hardy Boyz regarding the gimmick.

Sources close to the brothers have claimed that Matt feels that while their deal with the company allows TNA to gain profit off of anything that the Hardy Boyz have filmed with the ‘Broken’ gimmick, he and Jeff  shall retain the ownership of their names and characters once their contract expires (which is at midnight tonight).

But, TNA feels that the Hardy’s misinterpreted the deal, and they own all intellectual property of the creations.

The heart of the matter

It is believed that at first, Jeff was not interested in signing a new deal with Impact Wrestling, while Matt tried continued to negotiate with the company. However, the new contracts that were offered to them not only ignored their requests but also increased their contractual duration to two years and inserted a clause, according to which TNA was to receive 10% of the profit made by the Hardys outside of Impact.

Earlier today, Matt Hardy announced his departure from the company via his Twitter account and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

What’s next? 

The departure of the two Superstars will leave a huge void on TNA’s roster. The twisted brothers were single-handedly responsible for the resurgence of TNA, thus it would be difficult for the promotion to fill their shoes.

WWE on various occasions has expressed an interest in bringing the Broken Brilliance to the company. And with Hardys looking for a new home, the time might be right for WWE to jump in and bound them to a contract.

Sportskeeda’s take

It goes without saying that the Hardy Boyz were the heart of the TNA. Their Broken act took over the wrestling world and made TNA a must watch promotion. With them leaving the company along with Drew Galloway, TNA shall find it hard to fill in huge void.

As for the Hardys, we wish them all the best for their future endeavours.


