Impact Wrestling News: Jeff Jarrett comments on the Broken Hardys leaving Impact Wrestling

by Suyash Maheshwari News 01 Mar 2017, 00:17 IST

Will the Broken Brilliance find a new home in WWE?

What’s the story?

TNA’s Executive Producer, Jeff Jarrett, recently took on Twitter to convey his opinions regarding Hardys and Drew Galloway leaving TNA this week. The 49-year-old, who is currently overseeing the creative department of the company, had this to say:

(1)For the record, it's @IMPACTWRESTLING 's corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters.... — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(2) I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic... — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(3) talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure... — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(4)...the business is ALWAYS changing! Ready for @UniversalORL and can't wait for Thursday! #MIGA — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

As reported earlier, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are not renewing their contracts with TNA Impact Wrestling. The relations between the two parties soured when the Hardy Boyz were denied creative control as part of their new deal that was offered to them by TNA.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, a legal battle might now be brewing between TNA and the Hardy Boyz regarding the gimmick.

Sources close to the brothers have claimed that Matt feels that while their deal with the company allows TNA to gain profit off of anything that the Hardy Boyz have filmed with the ‘Broken’ gimmick, he and Jeff shall retain the ownership of their names and characters once their contract expires (which is at midnight tonight).

But, TNA feels that the Hardy’s misinterpreted the deal, and they own all intellectual property of the creations.

The heart of the matter

It is believed that at first, Jeff was not interested in signing a new deal with Impact Wrestling, while Matt tried continued to negotiate with the company. However, the new contracts that were offered to them not only ignored their requests but also increased their contractual duration to two years and inserted a clause, according to which TNA was to receive 10% of the profit made by the Hardys outside of Impact.

Earlier today, Matt Hardy announced his departure from the company via his Twitter account and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they're all treated with respect & fairness. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

What’s next?

The departure of the two Superstars will leave a huge void on TNA’s roster. The twisted brothers were single-handedly responsible for the resurgence of TNA, thus it would be difficult for the promotion to fill their shoes.

WWE on various occasions has expressed an interest in bringing the Broken Brilliance to the company. And with Hardys looking for a new home, the time might be right for WWE to jump in and bound them to a contract.

Sportskeeda’s take

It goes without saying that the Hardy Boyz were the heart of the TNA. Their Broken act took over the wrestling world and made TNA a must watch promotion. With them leaving the company along with Drew Galloway, TNA shall find it hard to fill in huge void.

As for the Hardys, we wish them all the best for their future endeavours.