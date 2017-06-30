Impact Wrestling News: Jeff Jarrett wants Impact Wrestling to air live

Jeff Jarrett harbours grand ambitions for Impact Wrestling.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 30 Jun 2017, 23:30 IST

Jeff Jarrett is a proponent of live television

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jeff Jarrett stated that he wanted Impact Wrestling to be a live television show in 2018. The former Intercontinental Champion also added that Slammiversary 2017 would represent the starting point of a five-year plan for the company.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling currently airs on Pop TV in the United States, but this is primarily a barter arrangement that doesn’t generate substantial revenue for the company. Several rumours, which have emerged recently, suggest that the Anthem-owned promotion will attempt to find a more profitable television deal for the American market in 2018.

The heart of the matter

When asked whether Impact Wrestling would remain on Pop TV in January of 2018, Jarrett said that the company intended to stay on television without specifying a particular network.

He also stated that he would love for Impact Wrestling to put on a live product because of the unique feeling generated by a live atmosphere.

“I’d love to go live. Success will dictate that. It is no secret that the whole industry is moving toward video on demand, but there is nothing like a live experience and feel. Watching wrestling live completely changes the experience, and that is a major reason why we are going back on the road for live shows in August.”

What's next?

This interview is a part of Impact Wrestling’s efforts to promote Slammiversary XV, which will take place on July 02, 2017, in Orlando Florida.

Author’s take

In the current climate, it appears to be impossible for any wrestling promotion— outside of the WWE— to get a lucrative television contract in the United States, so Impact Wrestling has a proverbial mountain to climb.

Jarrett also talked about his desire to go live on a weekly basis, but the costs involved combined with the lack of sponsors for professional wrestling makes this an untenable proposition.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com