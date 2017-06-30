Impact Wrestling News: Jim Ross reveals that he was in talks with Impact Wrestling to call Slammiversary

Considering that both their play-by-play announcers would be wrestling, this wouldn't have been a bad idea.

What a treat it would have been, to have JR call the big event!

What’s the story?

According to a report first published on Wrestling Inc., legendary announcer and the current voice of WWE's United Kingdom show, Jim Ross recently revealed in the latest episode of The Ross Report that he was in conversation with Impact Wrestling to do a one-off appearance at their biggest show this year, the fifteenth edition of Slammiversary.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross is a legend in professional wrestling for many fans, best known for being the voice of the Attitude Era. After a long stint with the company, he parted ways a few years ago due to an incident featuring an inebriated Ric Flair. Ross made his return to the commentary booth earlier this year, to call The Undertaker’s final match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33.

Since then, he's signed on to WWE, having called a United Kingdom network special, a match featuring participants from the show at NXT Takeover: Chicago, and is slated to be the voice of the weekly United Kingdom show, coming to the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross revealed details about the conversation he had with Impact Wrestling, regarding this matter:

"Not that long ago before I signed to return to WWE the Friday night before WrestleMania. My team was having ongoing business discussions with Impact Wrestling regarding the iTV project, which a lot of people know about, but also about me being the play-by-play voice for Slammiversary,"

Ross went on to reveal that while talks were ongoing, he never came close to signing. However, if things had fallen into place, he would have no problem being part of an event like Slammiversary. He wished Impact Wrestling all the best for the show this weekend.

What’s next?

Slammiversary is set to take place on July 2nd, and features Bobby Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron in the main event. Another marquee match funnily pits the two play-by-play announcers against each other, as Jeremy Borash teams up with Joseph Park to take on Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner in a tag team contest.

Author’s note

Having JR calling Slammiversary XV would have definitely been a big deal for the promotion. While it is not to be, we're certain that Impact Wrestling will put on a great show. Best of luck to both JR and Impact Wrestling for their future endeavours. Ultimately, the only winners are the fans.