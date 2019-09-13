IMPACT Wrestling News: Ken Shamrock returns to the ring at Bound For GLory

The UFC Hall of Famer battles Mr. IMPACT Wrestling

Ken Shamrock, the "World's Most Dangerous Man", has a storied career inside the squared circle and the octagon. The former UFC Superfight Champion racked up some impressive victories in his time with the WWF, even capturing the Intercontinental Championship after overcoming Steve Blackman, Val Venis and X-Pac in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament back in 1998.

Shamrock even won the King of the Ring, forcing The Rock to tap out in the Finals.

However, many aren't aware of his time in IMPACT Wrestling, formerly TNA. In 2002, Shamrock actually became the first-ever World Champion for the company.

Back then, the NWA was involved in a working relationship with the company, and Shamrock managed to win the NWA World Championship in a Gauntlet for the Gold match.

While his time in the company was short-lived, Shamrock set a high bar for future champions in the company.

Moose challenges Shamrock

Recently, IMPACT Wrestling's Moose has been calling out the former World Champion after claiming that he was nothing more than a glory hog. Their feud kicked off with some Twitter beef, leading to Shamrock letting Moose know that he would be in Las Vegas when IMPACT made their way there.

Moose felt that everything Shamrock was trying to do was simply a publicity stunt, and that he wasn't at the level of the former IMPACT Grand Champion even in his prime. All the trash spewed by Moose was enough to bring Shamrock back to the wrestling ring, as IMPACT revealed today that the two would go one-on-one at Bound for Glory.

On October 20th, Moose will have to put his money where his mouth is, because the UFC Hall of Famer is definitely looking to make a statement and remind everyone just how dangerous he really is.

