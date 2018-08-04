Impact Wrestling News: LAX reveal their future goals and which country they want to wrestle in

Santana (left) with Ortiz (right)

What's the story?

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Santana and Ortiz discussed a variety of topics, including their goals for the future in the Pro Wrestling industry and which company the two men are seemingly looking to wrestle for.

In case you didn't know...

Currently representing The Latin American Xchange, Santana and Ortiz initially reformed the group back in March of 2017, alongside leader Konnan, Homicide, and their female counterpart Diamante.

Shortly after the LAX's return to Impact Wrestling, both Santana and Ortiz successfully managed to bring back the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles to the faction, when they defeated Decay, Laredo Kid, Garza Jr. and Reno Scum to win the title belts.

Since their return to the Impact Zone, Santana and Ortiz have eventually gone on to become a three-time Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Wrestling Inc recently, two of LAX's current most prominent members Santana and Ortiz claimed that their current goal in the world of Professional Wrestling is to go to Japan and wrestle there, in order to fulfil their wishes.

According to Santana's statement, he apparently wants him and Ortiz to head down to Japan and eventually mix up their in-ring style with the several talented tag teams currently performing for several top promotions in the Land of the Rising Sun.

“Honestly, one of our main goals is to head to Japan and mix it up with the talent over there. I mean bar none those are some of the greatest wrestlers in the world today and to be able to go and step foot in the ring with those guys and to learn from all those guys would definitely be a great experience for us and it’s definitely one of our top goals is to head to Japan and doing all that.”

In addition, Ortiz stated that if he ever heads down to Japan, then he'll eventually make sure that he stays there forever and won't ever head back to the US or anywhere else for that matter, as well.

“Yeah, definitely working in Japan and if I make it over there, I don’t think I’d ever come back. I’d have to figure out some legal dispute with my contract because I don’t think I’m leaving. I’m never coming back, I’m just gonna stay there forever.”

What's next?

The LAX is currently engaged in a heated feud against the OGz, consisting of Homicide and Hernandez over on Impact Wrestling.