Impact Wrestling News: New Champions crowned at Bash at the Brewery event

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 888 // 06 Jul 2019, 08:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling is in the process of airing its Bash at the Brewery event via Impact Plus, and a major title change has just taken place at the event featuring that also features former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP and more.

Tonight's event is one of the final Impact stops before this year's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV, at which Tessa Blanchard will face Sami Callihan in a historic intergender singles match.

During tonight's Bash at the Brewery event, the team of The Walking Weapon Josh Alexander and All Ego Ethan Page defeated LAX to become the new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

In case you didn't know...

LAX has been a dominant force in the world of tag team wrestling, and has been one of the most prestigious tag teams in the history of Impact Wrestling. The faction dates back to Impact's time as TNA, and has featured such names as Hernandez and Homicide in the past.

Tonight's PPV bout put an end to a very memorable tag team title reign for LAX, who is going to be a team Impact Wrestling will try very hard to lock down to longterm deals when their current contracts expire.

The heart of the matter

In what was said to be a match filled with great action at Bash at the Brewery, Josh Alexander and Ethan Page earned their first Tag Team Title win in Impact Wrestling.

The event taking place in San Antonio, Texas is also featuring RVD vs Sami Callihan, The Rascalz vs. Dirty Andy Dalton, Stave O Reno and Mathew Palmer, RCW Champion Fallah Bahh vs. Anthony Edwards, and former WWE 205 Live star TJP, aka TJ Perkins.

What's next?

"All Ego" Ethan Page and Josh Alexander looked to be a formidable tag team tonight at Bash at the Brewery, which is running alongside the final, pre-taped episode of Impact Wrestling before the big Slammiversary PPV taking place this month.