Impact Wrestling News: New Impact World Champion crowned at Impact: Under Pressure

The Impact World Championship has changed hands yet again.

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 03 Jun 2018, 17:30 IST

Austin Aries

What’s the story?

During this past weekend’s Impact Wrestling: Under Pressure event, Austin Aries once again successfully reclaimed the Impact World Championship when he defeated Pentagon Jr. to become a three-time Impact World Champion.

In case you didn’t know…

Billed as “The Belt Collector”, Austin Aries made his official return to Impact Wrestling in early 2018 and shortly after his return to the promotion, Aries immediately won the Impact World Championship defeating Eli Drake in the process.

A few days later, Aries became a double champion in Impact Wrestling when he successfully captured the Impact Grand Championship from Matt Sydal and in doing so, A-double became a sextuple champion, holding six different championship belts at that point of time.

However, during Impact Wrestling’s Redemption event, Pentagon Jr. walked out as the new Impact World Champion, bringing an end to Aries’ reign as World Champion in the process.

The heart of the matter

Pentagon Jr.'s Impact World Title win certainly came in as a huge surprise to all the fans around the globe, however, it now looks like the current Lucha Underground star’s reign as Impact World Champion has come to an indefinite end after keeping possession of the title belt for almost a month.

As noted, Austin Aries once again recaptured the Impact World Title during the recent Impact: Under Pressure special event and on this occasion, ‘The Belt Collector’ regained the title in a very controversial manner when he hit Pentagon Jr. with a low blow after the match was restarted not once but three times.

What’s next?

Austin Aries is currently in his third reign as Impact World Champion and it’ll be interesting to note if Pentagon Jr. decides to invoke his rematch clause or not. However, one thing is now for sure, that is, Aries will definitely look to keep hold of the Impact World Title as long as possible on this occasion.